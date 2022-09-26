ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce apologizes to Chiefs fans for loss to Indianapolis Colts

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is taking accountability after the team’s upset loss on the road to the Indianapolis Colts.

Kelce, who caught one touchdown in the 17-14 loss and dropped a second potential score, took to Twitter to apologize to Chiefs fans for the team’s surprising loss.

KC…. You deserve better out of me. Should have put the game away when I had the chance. Hats off to the colts, they got us… back to work asap!!!

@tkelce
Former Chiefs RB comments on Mahomes, Bieniemy disagreement

Kelce had four catches on eight targets for 58 yards in the game. He was second on the team to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (5 receptions, 89 yards).

The Chiefs’ undefeated run ends at two games and now they hit the road again for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch of Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers are also coming off a low-scoring loss to the Green Bay Packers 14-12.

The matchup location is pending due to the threat of Hurricane Ian , which is projected to make landfall on Thursday morning .

