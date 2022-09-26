ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vernia, TX

news4sanantonio.com

A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest

A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest opens this Saturday with a celebration of all things literary and arts. It's all happening at Boerne's iconic downtown main plaza. Joining us to tell us all about it is Caren Creech and author Carmen Tafolla.
BOERNE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About in Atascosa County

When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Young Texas horned lizards released to the wild in ongoing study

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of Texas horned lizards hatched in a South Texas zoo this summer was released this week into the wild. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday set free 50 of the zoo-hatched reptiles, known in parts of Texas as “horny toads.” These lizards […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head

Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for wanted woman

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather

San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Search is on for 8 suspects at large after police chase in Kendall County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement is on the lookout for approximately 8 subjects at large after a police chase that ended in Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post the chase ended on FM 289 between Big Joshua Creek and Waring Knoll around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. When the vehicle stopped, deputies say numerous subjects jumped out and ran south onto nearby properties.
KENDALL COUNTY, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

