Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Related
Man hit and killed while pulled over on the side of the road on I-37
SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person was killed in an accident on the southeast side early Friday morning. The crash was reported on I-37 between Military Drive and Loop 410 around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that a man was on the side of the road with car...
KTSA
Man shot and clerk by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He arrived at a North side Valero gas station with the intention of robbing the place but he met up with a clerk who had a gun of his own. It happened at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday in the 9500 block of San Pedro.
San Antonio Police searching for truck that drove into garage at an East Side home
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a truck that crushed a garage at an East Side home. Video exclusively obtained by KENS 5 shows the truck running a stop sign and speeding into a house on the East Side. The family who lives there says they...
Hidden camera found inside fake smoke detector in UTSA student's apartment
The university is urging students with suspicious smoke detectors to contact its police department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
abc7amarillo.com
Texas neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) — Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his east side Texas home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit,"...
Parents converge at Brooks Academy after campus placed on lockdown; no active threat found
SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
San Antonio man posts Craigslist ad to be 'Annoying Man' at gigs
Would you pay a man $50/hour to annoy your in-laws?
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Passerby chases down driver who hit, killed man broken down along Southeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man broken down along a Southeast Side highway was hit and killed early Friday morning. The fatal accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 between Loop 410 and Southeast Military Drive. Police said the man was either changing a tire...
KTSA
Pedestrian killed on San Antonio Highway, traffic rerouted for several hours
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to the Southbound lanes of Highway 281 early Thursday morning where a pedestrian was killed. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 6 A.M. near Sunset Road on the North side in an area between Jones Maltsberger and Loop 410.
Valero clerk shoots, kills attempted robber on San Antonio's Northside
The clerk shot the man twice, killing him.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 13-year-old boy last seen riding bike on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared on Wednesday on the West Side. Aiden Anthony Guevara was last seen in the 200 block of Bradford Ave., not far from Culebra Road and North General McMullen Drive, police said. He is 4 feet,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KENS 5
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
Mosquitoes were effectively dormant during this summer's drought. As rain returns to San Antonio, the pests will re-emerge.
San Antonio police asking for help identifying capital murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for capital murder. The suspect is wanted for the shooting deaths of two teens who were killed in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive on Sept. 18. Detectives were able to get...
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
KSAT 12
Man shot in neck by other driver, crashes into house north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot at another driver on Tuesday evening. Police said a 22-year-old male driver and two passengers were heading in the 200 block of Dean, near Zilla Street and McCullough Avenue, when the car in front of them came to an abrupt stop.
KSAT 12
Witnesses lead police to woman, 26, accused in fatal hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. to the 7400 block of I-37 South northbound after receiving word of a person injured.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters working to extinguish large mulch fire on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County and San Antonio Fire Departments are working to extinguish a mulch fire on the Southwest part of town. If you happen to be anywhere in the area, you can probably smell or see the smoke from the fire. According to officials, the fire...
KTSA
17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is behind bars on charges he ran over a man after they started arguing in a convenience store parking lot. 29 year old Milton Tejeda was killed September 21 in a parking lot near the intersection of Ramsgate and Stockbridge.
Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Wednesday on the west side. Aiden Guevara was last seen riding his bike Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue. Police say he is 4 feet, 8 inches tall,...
Comments / 0