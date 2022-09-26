The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is a thriving organization that has had steady and significant growth over the past several years. Since 2019, the membership has grown from 180 to 299, with 33 new members joining in the past year alone. In recognition of such an active organization, “Monticello Momentum” became a theme for the annual dinner.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO