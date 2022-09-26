Read full article on original website
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery
Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those escaping the storm.
TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The 25-member team was called up early Thursday morning and is now on the ground helping with rescue operations in Lee County, one of the counties hardest hit by the Category 4 storm.
Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
Local business offers free water to the community as Hurricane Ian comes close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local businesses extending their resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian's arrival include Proof Brewing company, who announced it'll offer free water to those who need it. With a barrel holding nearly 2-thousand gallons of filtered water, Proof Brewing company says take what you need.
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
Emergency response teams prep for Hurricane Ian deployment
The Florida Urban Search and Rescue Team has been put on standby in case of a call from South Florida due to possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.
Second Harvest prepares thousands of hurricane relief
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend was among many local organizations preparing resources ahead of Hurricane Ian. Dozens of volunteers from across the community gathered at the food bank to pack storm relief bags and boxes, which will be distributed before and after the storm.
Taylor County residents weigh their options following Voluntary Evacuation Order
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of Tuesday evening, at least nine counties along the Florida's Gulf Coast have mandatory evacuations as hurricane Ian continues to threaten Florida. Here locally, a Voluntary Evacuation Order is now in place for low lying areas of Taylor County.
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at the Tallahassee International Airport are expecting cancellations of flights to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, while the airport remains functioning preparing for impacts from the storm. The airport has their hurricane plan at the ready to ensure they're prepared to support customers.
Taylor County issues voluntary evacuation notice
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. The notice takes effect Tuesday at 1:00 pm. "Please use this time to make preparations for the storm. If you decide to not evacuate, please..."
Chamber of Commerce annual dinner celebrates “Monticello Momentum”
The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is a thriving organization that has had steady and significant growth over the past several years. Since 2019, the membership has grown from 180 to 299, with 33 new members joining in the past year alone. In recognition of such an active organization, “Monticello Momentum” became a theme for the annual dinner.
Evening Weather 9/27/22
Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process.
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, Sept. 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola breaks down the latest details on Hurricane Ian, and has a check of the nice weather closer to home this weekend. Watch the attached video for the full forecast.
Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County.
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
