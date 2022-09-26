ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those escaping the storm.
Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Evacuees from Hurricane Ian's path hunkered down Walmart parking lot.
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
Second Harvest prepares thousands of hurricane relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend was among many local organizations preparing resources ahead of Hurricane Ian. Dozens of volunteers from across the community gathered at the food bank to pack storm relief bags and boxes, which will be distributed before and after the storm. “I...
TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at the Tallahassee International Airport are expecting cancellations of flights to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, while the airport remains functioning preparing for impacts from the storm. The airport has their hurricane plan at the ready to ensure they’re prepared to support customers in the...
Taylor County issues voluntary evacuation notice

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. The notice takes effect Tuesday at 1:00 pm. “Please use this time to make preparations for the storm. If you decide to not evacuate, please...
Chamber of Commerce annual dinner celebrates “Monticello Momentum”

The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is a thriving organization that has had steady and significant growth over the past several years. Since 2019, the membership has grown from 180 to 299, with 33 new members joining in the past year alone. In recognition of such an active organization, “Monticello Momentum” became a theme for the annual dinner.
Evening Weather 9/27/22

Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process.
Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County.
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County.
