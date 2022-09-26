Read full article on original website
Related
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
SoCal to see temperatures cool slightly starting Friday
Southern California will see cooler temperatures and morning fog on Friday and through the weekend.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
Headlines: Air-Polluting Plant Shut Down in Vernon; How L.A.’s Persian Community Confronts The Killing of Mahsa Amini
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Governor Newsom has vetoed a bill that would waive parking penalties for homeless Californians, disappointing anti-poverty advocates. [LAT]. —Pasadena...
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
How rare are mountain lion attacks in California?
The search is on for a mountain lion believed to have attacked a child at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita. The attack happened Monday when a 7-year-old boy was apparently bit on the rear by a mountain lion while the child was climbing some steps. The boy’s father was not far behind and was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?
Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
sanclementejournal.com
Improvements are Coming for the Gateways in South San Clemente
Changes are coming to South San Clemente. You may have already noticed that if you visited Riviera or San Clemente State Beach recently, and you take the southbound freeway off-ramp at Calafia, you now see a large white Spanish Colonial Revival building instead of chain link fencing and overgrown grass. This new building is the home of Raya’s Paradise, a residential care community for seniors that sits adjacent to the San Clemente Inn. The building features architecture emblematic of San Clemente: red tile roof, smooth white stucco, decorative tile and wrought iron details. This style of architecture was required of all buildings in the early days of San Clemente. Today, Spanish Colonial architecture is not required everywhere in town, but the city does still look for this quality of design in an architectural overlay and in Gateways. The Raya’s Paradise building is in a “freeway gateway.”
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
LATACO
Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.https://www.lataco.com
Comments / 13