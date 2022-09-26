ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning

Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Air-Polluting Plant Shut Down in Vernon; How L.A.’s Persian Community Confronts The Killing of Mahsa Amini

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Governor Newsom has vetoed a bill that would waive parking penalties for homeless Californians, disappointing anti-poverty advocates. [LAT]. —Pasadena...
VERNON, CA
CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
LONG BEACH, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely

Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

How rare are mountain lion attacks in California?

The search is on for a mountain lion believed to have attacked a child at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita. The attack happened Monday when a 7-year-old boy was apparently bit on the rear by a mountain lion while the child was climbing some steps. The boy’s father was not far behind and was […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Voice of OC

OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?

Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sanclementejournal.com

Improvements are Coming for the Gateways in South San Clemente

Changes are coming to South San Clemente. You may have already noticed that if you visited Riviera or San Clemente State Beach recently, and you take the southbound freeway off-ramp at Calafia, you now see a large white Spanish Colonial Revival building instead of chain link fencing and overgrown grass. This new building is the home of Raya’s Paradise, a residential care community for seniors that sits adjacent to the San Clemente Inn. The building features architecture emblematic of San Clemente: red tile roof, smooth white stucco, decorative tile and wrought iron details. This style of architecture was required of all buildings in the early days of San Clemente. Today, Spanish Colonial architecture is not required everywhere in town, but the city does still look for this quality of design in an architectural overlay and in Gateways. The Raya’s Paradise building is in a “freeway gateway.”
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

