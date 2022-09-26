A new super-Earth planet was found 37 light years from Earth. Only 37 light-years from Earth, a super-Earth planet has been discovered close to a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the possibility of life existing on planets around nearby stars. With such a promising initial finding, we can hope the Subaru Telescope finds more, perhaps even better, candidates for habitable planets near red dwarfs in the future.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO