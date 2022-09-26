Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
scitechdaily.com
Super-Earth Found Near the Habitable Zone of Red Dwarf
A new super-Earth planet was found 37 light years from Earth. Only 37 light-years from Earth, a super-Earth planet has been discovered close to a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the possibility of life existing on planets around nearby stars. With such a promising initial finding, we can hope the Subaru Telescope finds more, perhaps even better, candidates for habitable planets near red dwarfs in the future.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Discover a “Diamond Factory” Deep Inside Earth
Researchers find rust and diamonds at the Earth’s core-mantle boundary. On the Earth’s surface, steel rusts due to water and air. But what about deep inside the interior of the Earth?. The biggest carbon storage on Earth is the Earth’s core, where 90% of the carbon is buried....
NASA’s SOFIA telescope just took its last flight
Since its first flight in 2007, NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, otherwise known as SOFIA, has observed the universe from 41,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. Now, the unique space telescope housed in a modified Boeing 747 has taken its last flight. In honor of the flight, NASA has shared some of the most breathtaking SOFIA telescope images captured in the last decade.
RELATED PEOPLE
scitechdaily.com
A “Previously Unrecognized Link” – Land Plants Caused a Sudden Shift in Earth’s Composition
A new study reveals that land plants changed Earth’s composition. According to research from the University of Southampton, the Earth’s continents’ composition suddenly shifted as a result of the evolution of land plants. In collaboration with colleagues from Queen’s University Canada, the University of Cambridge, the University...
scitechdaily.com
Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth
Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
scitechdaily.com
Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes Capture Detailed Views of DART Asteroid Impact
First Time Webb and Hubble Make Simultaneous Observations of the Same Target. Two of NASA’s great observatories had a front-row seat to a groundbreaking NASA test for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope teamed up to collect data...
scitechdaily.com
Celebrate “International Observe the Moon Night 2022” With NASA
NASA invites the public to participate in the celebration of “International Observe the Moon Night” on Saturday, October 1. This annual, worldwide public engagement event takes place when the Moon is close to first quarter – a great phase for evening observing. Last year approximately 500,000 people participated in the event. That included people from 122 different countries and all seven continents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
NASA Delays SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Due to Hurricane Ian
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station was scheduled to launch on October 3 before being delayed until October 4 due to Hurricane Ian. Now it is delayed one more day, until October 5, again due to Hurricane Ian. NASA and SpaceX are currently targeting no earlier...
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough: Physicists Take Particle Self-Assembly to New Level by Mimicking Biology
Breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the creation of next-generation materials. A new way to self-assemble particles has been created by a team of physicists. This advance offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. Self-assembly, introduced in the early 2000s, gives scientists a means...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify the Source of the Planet Ceres’ Unexpected Geological Activity
Modeling reveals how Ceres powers unexpected geologic activity. According to Scott King, a geoscientist at the Virginia Tech College of Science, our view of Ceres has been hazy for a very long time. In previous telescopic scans from Earth, Ceres, a dwarf planet and the largest body in the asteroid belt, which is the area between Jupiter and Mars where hundreds of thousands of asteroids are scattered, Ceres had no distinguishable surface features.
scitechdaily.com
LICIACube Satellite’s First Images From After DART’s Collision With Target Asteroid
On Monday, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully impacted its asteroid target Dimorphos after 10 months of flying through space. During the spacecraft’s final moments before impact, DART was able to capture images of Dimorphos using its Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO). As expected from a 14,000 mph collision, the spacecraft was obliterated as it slammed into the asteroid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Fuel for Hurricane Ian: Fearsome Power Comes From the Ocean
Warm seas provide fuel for extreme storms, and can then be cooled by them. Even though tropical cyclones are atmospheric phenomena, much of their fearsome power actually comes from the ocean. The seas are plentiful sources of moisture to feed growing storm clouds. Just as critically, they are also massive repositories of thermal energy that can move from the sea to the sky.
Comments / 0