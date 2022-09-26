ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, NC

GNN begins broadcasting Christian-themed programming in region

By By Julian Eure Managing Editor
 4 days ago

Listeners of Christian-themed radio shows like “Focus on the Family,” “In Touch,” and “Turning Point,” now have another area station to tune in to hear the programs.

GNN Radio, a ministry of the Good News Network, began broadcasting last week at WQDK 99.3 FM in Gatesville. The station is the newest affiliate in GNN’s 23-station network based in Appling, Georgia.

According to GNN spokesman Hosanna Milbrath, the new station doesn’t have a physical presence in Gatesville. GNN instead uses satellites to beam its signal from its main studio to all 23 stations, and from there it’s transmitted to the stations’ listeners.

“The mission at the Good News Network is to preach the Word of God, and in our efforts to do so as we seek ways to expand our reach, the Lord allowed Gatesville to be available,” Milbrath said when asked why GNN chose to base WQDK 99.3 FM in Gatesville. He noted that the Federal Communications Commission determines where radio stations are licensed.

Right now WQDK 99.3’s target audience are listeners in 11 eastern North Carolina counties — Bertie, Hertford, Chowan, Perquimans, Washington, Camden, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Tyrrell and Dare — as well as the Suffolk and Chesapeake, Virginia, areas.

“But we will know more once we begin to hear from the listeners in the area,” Milbrath said.

Asked to describe GNN’s programming, Milbrath said one of the network’s listeners probably put it best: “It is a wonderful blend of programs, sermons, music, and sporadic bits of encouragement in between it all.”

Besides Jim Daly’s “Focus on the Family,” Charles Stanley’s “In Touch,” and David Stanley’s “Turning Point,” other Christian-themed programs listeners will hear on WQDK 99.3 FM include “PowerPoint” with Jack Graham, Chuck Swindoll’s “Insight for Living,” Adrian Rogers’ “Love Worth Finding,” John MacArthur’s “Grace To You,” Philip De Courcy’s “Know the Truth,” Ben Scripture’s “Scripture on Creation,” and David Reid’s “Talks for Growing Christians.”

Milbrath said GNN stations also broadcast educational programs that address world events and topics from a Biblical perspective, provide financial advice, and cover “science and creation topics.” He said while network stations’ programming “remains the same during the week,” it does change on weekends, offering, for example, radio dramas such “Adventures in Odyssey’ and the “Brinkman Adventures.” Listeners can get a free GNN program guide by calling 1-800-926-4669 or visiting www.gnnradio.org.

According to Milbrath, the Good News Network was started 40 years ago in Augusta, Georgia, by Clarence Barinowski, “a feed salesman who traveled and wanted to hear Christian radio.” The Augusta Radio Fellowship Institute is the network’s corporate owner.

The network’s 23 English-speaking and six Spanish-speaking stations are spread across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Virginia, Milbrath said. The two other GNN stations in North Carolina are WGHU 105.3 in Fair Bluff and WLGP 100.3 in Harkers Island.

GNN sees its radio ministry continuing to grow, Milbrath said. Besides Gatesville-based WQDK 99.3, the network has added several other stations in recent years and is working on filing license applications to the FCC for two others — one in North Carolina, the other in South Carolina.

With the option to stream GNN Radio online, the company estimates its potential audience at between 4 million and 5 million listeners, Milbrath said.

obxtoday.com

New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Duck Woods Country Club breaks ground for a new pickleball facility

Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores broke ground this month on a new pickleball court complex. Bobby Kidder, the Club’s General Manager and Project Director indicated work was beginning immediately by Outer Banks Tennis Contractors, LLC, LoWire Technologies and Dare Concrete. The Duck Woods facility will be a state-of-the-art, tournament-sanctioned, lighted court complex that will provide the best playing court surface on the Outer Banks. Completion is expected before the end of the year.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

