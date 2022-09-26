Jacksonville man wins $1 million dollars from the new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Jacksonville, Fla. — Rakeem Jordan, 32, claimed $1 million dollars from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Rakeem chose to receive the prize as a lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 500X The Cash is $50 and people who play have a chance to win up to $25 million in prizes and it is the largest amount of money you can win from off a scratch-off ticket.

The million dollar winner purchased the ticket in 10910 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

