Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man wins $1 million dollars from the new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Jacksonville, Fla. — Rakeem Jordan, 32, claimed $1 million dollars from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Rakeem chose to receive the prize as a lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 500X The Cash is $50 and people who play have a chance to win up to $25 million in prizes and it is the largest amount of money you can win from off a scratch-off ticket.

The million dollar winner purchased the ticket in 10910 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

#Florida Lottery
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

