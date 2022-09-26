Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
Rhea Ripley on WWE’s Feelings with Triple H in Charge and Him Being a Father Figure
Rhea Ripley says she’s noticed a “huge difference” in WWE since the new leadership took over. Ripley recently spoke with Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports in Australia and claimed that now that WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H is in charge of creative, things seem like WWE NXT again.
Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status
Since June, Bobby Roode has not participated in a single wrestling match, but many fans had the hope that now that Triple H is in charge of the creative process, he would be featured again. It would appear that Roode is not yet medically cleared to wrestle, which makes it...
Change to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event, Updated Card
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc’s main event will now be a Triple Threat. JD McDonagh had previously defeated Tyler Bate to become Breakker’s new #1 contender for Halloween Havoc. Ilja Dragunov made a surprise appearance in the post-match segment to square off against McDonagh and Breakker. Tuesday night’s NXT show began with Dragunov hyping his return to NXT to defeat another unbeatable machine in Breakker and reclaim gold. McDonagh interrupted again, threatening Dragunov’s career. Breakker then came in and did some Steiner Match before proposing a Triple Threat for the title.
William Regal Addresses His Personal Life Being Brought Up by MJF on AEW TV
MJF took a shot at William Regal during the September 21st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite when he claimed Wheeler Yuta may ask Regal about learning how to “pop pills.” Regal then addressed what MJF said on his podcast. “Do you think I care? I call myself out...
Teddy Long Opens Up on His WWE Release, Says It is Not His Choice Not to Be Involved in Wrestling
WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the problems with his Twitter account as well as some amusing road stories. On Tommy Dreamer complimenting Long staying in shape at the age of 75:. “Well, let me explain something to you,” Long said....
Video: The New Day Reunite for a Comedy Sketch on G4
The New Day, Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston, got back together for a comedy skit on G4’s “Attack of the Show.”. The three WWE superstars made cameo appearances alongside Will Neff and Case Blackwell in a parody commercial for “Fully Opposable Action Human” action figures. It sees The New Day compelling the Action Human to question whether or not free will is a lie.
Goldberg Reveals Who Was the Hardest Person to Jackhammer
Bill Goldberg recently appeared on The Bump in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg spoke about his finisher, the Jackhammer. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Who the hardest person to Jackhammer was:. “It’s very easy: The Big Show. Anyone that weighed 525...
Backstage News on WWE’s White Rabbit Campaign, Expected Reveal and Bray Wyatt
Within WWE, there is a general consensus that the most recent White Rabbit teases have been a huge success. There’s a feeling backstage that the campaign has been a major success, and that it has created even more buzz than was intended, according to a new report by Fightful Select. This is despite the fact that not everyone was convinced by the QR code aspect of the teasers.
Rush Signs with AEW
Rush has officially signed with AEW, according to AEW President Tony Khan, who broke the news on Twitter today. When AEW tweets these visuals, it means a star has secured a full-time contract. Rush will wrestle John Silver on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped following Dynamite on...
WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans for Finn Balor
According to reports, WWE has big plans for Finn Balor. According to WrestleVotes, there are major plans in the works for Balor in the future. Balor is likely to play a significant part in WWE soon. There is no news on what is planned, although Balor is thought to be...
Brian Hebner Says AEW Referee is Killing Matches: “If Somebody Gets Slapped, He’s Grabbing His Face”
Former WWE and Impact Wrestling referee Brian Hebner shared his thoughts on the week’s wrestling headlines on the latest “Refin’ It Up” podcast. Hebner stated that he witnessed a great deal of poor officiating in wrestling over the past week:. “It was a bad week of...
Tony D’Angelo Injured on This Week’s WWE NXT Episode
Tony D’Angelo was injured during this week’s WWE NXT episode. Tuesday night’s NXT show featured D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, which was taped on September 14 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/27/22
The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE NXT are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 660,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 688,000 viewers. It received a 0.16 rating among people aged 18 to 49. Last week,...
Aliyah Off WWE TV With an Apparent Shoulder Injury
It was first announced one week ago that former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Aliyah was taken from TV due to an injury. At the time, the specific nature of the injury remained unknown; however, Aliyah has since uploaded a photo on her social media accounts that seems to indicate that she is struggling with an injury to her shoulder.
AEW Pulls Saraya From Weekend Convention Appearance
Saraya has been pulled by AEW from a weekend convention appearance. Saraya was scheduled to appear at the Monster Mania Convention in Hunt Valley, Maryland this Sunday, but the convention announced today that the appearance has been canceled due to new AEW commitments. “We’ve just been informed by Heroes Hideout...
