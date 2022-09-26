Everything Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football with Iowa up next

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football survived its first test in the Big Ten, taking down the Maryland Terrapins and its high-flying offense in Week 4, 34-27. This week, the Wolverines will have a different challenge altogether.

The maize and blue haven’t won in Iowa City since 2005, and the last time they entered Kinnick Stadium as a top-five team resulted in an upset victory by the Hawkeyes. Iowa (3-1) enters with a top-flight defense and a sputtering offense, but it still finds ways to get the job done.

On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media to discuss the matchup. Here is everything he had to say.

What makes Iowa's defense so tough?

It really goes back to the early 80s, with Norm Parker, coach at Michigan State, defensive coordinator, their defensive coordinator for 30-some years. That’s where this defense originates. And he happened to coach a defensive back by the name of Phil Parker, at Michigan State. And then in 1999, Kirk Ferentz went to Iowa, hired Norm Parker as the defensive coordinator, and Phil Parker, as the secondary coach. That system has been in place since 1999. Phil Parker was the secondary coach there for 13 years, and then took over as the defensive coordinator. And it’s been, ever since, it’s a system. It’s a way of playing; it’s the Parker way. And it’s really good, everybody knows what to do. Everybody’s playing the proper leverage, the proper technique, the proper fundamentals at all times. Opportunistic — the challenges that it presents are if you are inaccurate where the throw, overthrow, underthrow, tip ball, it’s highly likely that it’s going to result into a turnover if you’re not as sound as you can possibly be, then you’re in for a rough one.

But it’s a scheme (that) is flawless, everybody where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there, playing the techniques, they’re supposed to be there. So the challenge is that makes you on offense be really tight, tight. Not the time to lighten up. It’s the time to tighten up in every aspect of our offensive technique and fundamentals, alignments and assignments. So it’s, yeah –it’s been, it’s been 48 hours of looking at that and look at it every possible way that we can improve ourselves.

On Blake Corum

There’s an old saying in football, that a running back who can miss somebody by the narrowest of margins, is an unbelievable talent. Now Blake can get so close to a defender, would-be tackler, within inches. And then make the slight move where somebody that close doesn’t even touch him. Some backs will make the cut a yard away, or two yards away. Blake Corum gets to the point where he can smell their breath. And then make the slight six-inch cut, miss by the narrowest of margins. It’s incredible. And the vision, the low center of gravity, players talk about having just a hard time finding it. And the real key to success is just how close he can get to a defender, miss by the narrowest of margins.

What makes Kinnick a tough place to play?

As they say, where top-five teams go to die. I think the biggest thing is just how good the team is. You turn on the offensive tape, and yeah, it’s a Kirk Ferentz-coached offense. I mean, everything is detailed, everything’s precise, same fundamentals, and they just get so good at what they’re doing that they beat you with execution. It’s wide zone, it’s tight zone. It’s play action off the boots and nakeds. They just out-fundamental you, they’ll out-technique you, and they aim to out-execute you.

So same thing. You can’t have blown coverages. You got to be in the right technique; you got to be in the right gap. You’ve got to be just as good, you’ve got to match that execution. And that great environment that they have at Kinnick Stadium. But I think it’s more the team that’s on the field. And they produce one that’s really good every single year.

Updates on Cade McNamara and Trevor Keegan

They’re progressing. It’s not for me to stand up here on a Monday and update everybody’s physical condition. I mean, you’re welcome to ask them yourself. But I don’t have the crystal ball for will they play Saturday to be able to answer that question.

How does he prepare J.J. McCarthy for Kinnick Stadium?

Yeah, same way at all the positions, really — fundamental football, going through the progressions, going through the drops, the ball handling and making sure that we’re as detailed and as fundamentally sound as we can possibly be going into this game.

How equipped is Michigan's offense to handle Iowa's defense?

We’ll see. It’s good that we won the game (last week). But there’s a lot of things to coach from our last game. So we’ll see how our players respond to that coaching and see how — all the areas that we can make better, fix even. How well we do that. I’ll have a better feel for that as the week goes on. I predict that we can, fixable things just kind of require taking the coaching and continuing to then go practice it and then be able to, once you’ve practiced, be able to do that in the game day. And then the game day environment in a hostile stadium, loud stadium, and all those things are gonna take some work.

If you want to get better at something, you just work a little bit harder at it. And there’s definitely things for us to narrowly focus in on this week.

How is Jesse Minter prepared for this portion of the schedule where you're playing teams that have seen the framework of this defense?

There’s ways to make things look like something and then you’re actually doing something else. So Jesse’s prepared for that. Been implementing and implementing that.

What does the pass rush need to do to take the next step?

There’s an area of focus there. And things that we’ll be coaching this week, as we talk to the players, I’m not gonna go through every single one of them on offense, each position by position. That would be an area of emphasis, is an area of emphasis.

Recipe for success on special teams

The recipe has been players with a great desire to train themselves for the positions that are in there and they take tremendous pride. It’s really important to us here as a football team. And then a lot of credit to Jay Harbaugh, to to the specials team staff — Brad Banta, J.B. A lot of time, a lot of man hours. And the great pride that’s taken by the players. It’s been really good going back to years now. A lot of time on task. In some ways similar to the Iowa defense or the Iowa offense. There’s been a consistency in the coaching, a consistency in the mindset and the pride our players take. I’ve seen a lot of our players that have gone on to make NFL rosters, because how they play on special teams and their special teams readiness and preparedness. There’s so many examples that our players have for that. If one man can do it, they, in many cases, many have observed, they watched and now their goal is to surpass what they already seen. There’s a real standard. All those things.

What Meechie has meant to this program

It was just an instant bond there, instant click with our team. The love that he gives out. You feel that and you want to give that back. And as our players, they’ve got big hearts. It’s a very spiritual team that we have. In a lot of ways, it came to me, the most spiritual place maybe on this in this town, or in this community, campus is right here and Schembechler Hall in terms of how many players are just so rock-solid in their faith. And I also want to honor Robby Emery, who is our team chaplain.

But specifically with Meechie, our team, they just have an open heart for others. They don’t just care about themselves, they really care about others. And it’s been just somebody that you meet and just exudes, he exudes a spirit of spirituality, a love that just you’re drawn to and it was that instant click with all of us in our team. And we want him around, we want him to get the treatment that will get his life more longevity. And if we can help make that quality of life better, we want to do that. That’s just how our team felt.

How has Eyabi Anoma progressed? Can he help in the pass rush?

I do. I do. And he has. And he keeps progressing. He didn’t get here until the middle of August. There’s learning the defense, there’s calls, there’s subtleties, I already talked about a defense that’s been in place for 25 years, whatever, it’s been a long time. And so, Eyabi’s that talented, that he can come in and he’s that smart. He’s picked up most all of the defense. And, every week there’s more and more calls that he knows and we can play him — it’s just down to a couple, just a few really that he’s still mastering.

But I do believe players love him. We love him. And you’re gonna see him in there more and more, because of that. Just time on task understanding his 1/11 in the system.