Trespasser arrested in bookstore, drunk driver on Fountain Street, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports

Read full article on original website
Related
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
927thevan.com
Holland Woman Hospitalized Due to Teen Driver in North Side Crash
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – A teenaged Holland motorist learned a driving lesson on Thursday afternoon at the unwilling physical expense of an older Holland woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 168th...
GRPD searches for hit-and-run driver; motorcyclist critically injured
Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.
Pinned-in driver taken to hospital after Park Township crash
A driver had to be removed from her car and taken to the hospital after a crash near the lakeshore, north of Holland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four more suspects charged in graduation shooting at East Kentwood High School
Four more people are facing charges in relation to a shooting outside of a Kent County high school graduation ceremony in May.
Police arrest 4 more suspects connected to shooting outside high school graduation
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police have arrested four additional suspects connected to a shooting that left two injured following a May graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School. An 18-year-old Kentwood man and three Grand Rapids juveniles are being charged with weapons offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, and...
Two people arrested after drug transaction in Mecosta County
The Mecosta Country Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a drug tip on Wednesday. They were 36-year-old Leslie Keech of Stanwood and 40-year-old Steven Brink of Grand Haven.
Woman 'stunned' after being shot while canvassing in Ionia Co., lawyer says incident was not an accident
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The law firm representing the woman who was shot while canvassing against Proposal 3 says that this incident was no accident. Joan Jacobson, 84, was in Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, visiting homes to pass out literature on Proposal 3, when she was shot while on the property of Sharon and Richard Harvey on Bippley Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Students create portrait of Grand Rapids man killed by police officer
Kentwood — For East Kentwood High School senior Judith Khalihira, creating a portrait of Patrick Lyoya with her peers was personal. She wanted to help show the human side of the 26-year-old Congolese refugee who was shot and killed by a police officer April 4 during a traffic stop.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Byron Township (Byron Township, MI )
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in Byron Township on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on 76th Street near Indigo Ridge Avenue around 4 p.m.
whtc.com
UPDATE: Arrest Made, Suspect Arraigned in GVSU Area Off-Campus Shooting
ORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 28, 2022) – A 23-year-old Muskegon man on Wednesday was arraigned on charges stemming from a shooting incident at an off-campus apartment near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. Hudsonville District Court Judge Judith Mulder set $500,000 bail on DeJarion Blackshire on counts of...
Deputy charged in deadly crash drove as trained, says defense
The Allegan County sheriff's deputy who was driving when a cruiser struck another car, killing a 74-year-old woman, will face misdemeanor charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townbroadcast.com
Rash of traffic crashes occur at Wayland stoplight
Two accidents in one week have been reported at the stop light at Man and Superior Streets in downtown Wayland. A truck driven by Scott Dennis of Wayland T-boned a car that ran the red light at the intersection Thursday afternoon. “Today’s (traffic crash) was simply scary, Wayland City Clerk...
Man accused of pointing gun at two GRPD officers during car break-in investigation facing charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of breaking into cars in August who was shot during a confrontation with Grand Rapids police is now facing charges. Tristin Melchizadek Walker now faces carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Car parts stolen from 4 blood donation vehicles in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motor vehicle parts were stolen vehicles at a Versiti donation center in Grand Rapids, police say. Officials say suspects took parts from four donation center vehicles and one personal vehicle in their lot. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Grand Rapids Police Department detectives...
‘Hard time to be a police officer’: How social worker helps GRPD
Each day, Julie Holmes-Markowski helps Grand Rapids police officers cope with the tense environment they work in.
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
Man arrested in shooting that injured 4 near Grand Valley State University
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that injured four at an off-campus party near Grand Valley State University. The victims have been released from area hospitals after the Sept. 18 shooting at Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale Township. Numerous shots were fired, injuring the four victims and damaging several vehicles.
Charges filed against suspect after shooting involving Grand Rapids police
Charges have been filed against a man who was shot after pointing a gun at Grand Rapids police officers last month, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced.
wkzo.com
No injuries in armed robbery at South Westnedge Avenue business Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries, but money was taken in an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:40 p.m. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to the business in the 1700 block of South Westnedge Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.
Comments / 1