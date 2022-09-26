ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Trespasser arrested in bookstore, drunk driver on Fountain Street, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports

By The Collegiate Staff
thecollegiatelive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
927thevan.com

Holland Woman Hospitalized Due to Teen Driver in North Side Crash

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – A teenaged Holland motorist learned a driving lesson on Thursday afternoon at the unwilling physical expense of an older Holland woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 168th...
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Trespasser#Trespassing#Grcc#Ellis Parking
whtc.com

UPDATE: Arrest Made, Suspect Arraigned in GVSU Area Off-Campus Shooting

ORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 28, 2022) – A 23-year-old Muskegon man on Wednesday was arraigned on charges stemming from a shooting incident at an off-campus apartment near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. Hudsonville District Court Judge Judith Mulder set $500,000 bail on DeJarion Blackshire on counts of...
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
townbroadcast.com

Rash of traffic crashes occur at Wayland stoplight

Two accidents in one week have been reported at the stop light at Man and Superior Streets in downtown Wayland. A truck driven by Scott Dennis of Wayland T-boned a car that ran the red light at the intersection Thursday afternoon. “Today’s (traffic crash) was simply scary, Wayland City Clerk...
WAYLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man arrested in shooting that injured 4 near Grand Valley State University

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that injured four at an off-campus party near Grand Valley State University. The victims have been released from area hospitals after the Sept. 18 shooting at Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale Township. Numerous shots were fired, injuring the four victims and damaging several vehicles.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy