Trespasser arrested in bookstore, drunk driver on Fountain Street, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The law firm representing the woman who was shot while canvassing against Proposal 3 says that this incident was no accident. Joan Jacobson, 84, was in Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, visiting homes to pass out literature on Proposal 3, when she was shot while on the property of Sharon and Richard Harvey on Bippley Road.

IONIA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO