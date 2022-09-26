WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — With just six weeks left until the midterm elections, the Luzerne County Board of Elections held a special meeting to discuss the approval of a new drop box location in the lower half of the county. This comes after one of the current drop box locations was deemed inadequate for the upcoming election.

