WOLF
Man shot dead by the police after attempting to run over troopers outside Plains Twp. bar
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead after attempting to drive in to two officers following an altercation inside a bar in Plains Township. State Police say that they responded at around 1:33 a.m. to Ole Tyme Charley's Pub and Grill to assist Plains Township Police.
WOLF
Man accused of flashing machete at woman during road rage incident
DEER LAKE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing charges after State Police say he flashed a machete at a woman during a road rage incident. According to a report by State Police, on September 14th at 2 PM, a road rage incident was reported at the intersection of SR-61 and Market Street in Deer Lake Borough, Schuylkill County.
WOLF
Driver, passenger flee after crashing truck into Kline Twp. home
KLINE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A driver and passenger fled the scene of a crash on foot after driving into a home in McAdoo on Thursday. Officials say the crash happened just after 1 PM in Kline Township. A GMC pickup truck was reported to have been driving...
WOLF
Police search for missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a Pottsville man they say has been missing since last Thursday. Officials say 42-year-old Lucas Dellamonica was reported missing last Saturday. Police say He was last seen driving his white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with the plate: LKM4609. He...
WOLF
Teen hospitalized after being hit by truck in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Bloomsburg Police are investigating after one man was hit by a truck and sent to the hospital. Police say around 8:30 PM on Tuesday, 18-year-old Cameron Hess was crossing at the intersection of West Main Street and Railroad Street when 49-year-old Carlos Avila De-Paz from Tenessee hit him with his truck.
WOLF
Luzerne Co. may be getting a new ballot drop box location
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — With just six weeks left until the midterm elections, the Luzerne County Board of Elections held a special meeting to discuss the approval of a new drop box location in the lower half of the county. This comes after one of the current drop box locations was deemed inadequate for the upcoming election.
WOLF
Lackawanna County to provide tire recycling dropoff locations Oct. 12-Oct. 24
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners along with the County's Environmental Office and the PA DEP West Nile Virus Control Program announced dropoff sites to recycle used tires. All drop-off sites are open to all Lackawanna County residents. The fees for tire collection are as follows:. $4...
WOLF
Low hanging power lines cause traffic delays in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Low hanging power lines caused traffic delays in Luzerne County on Friday morning. Officials say a utility pole accident in the Grimes Industrial Park in Plains Township caused the lines to fall, making it especially difficult for tractor trailers to pass through the area.
WOLF
The PA Game Commission confirmed the bird flu has been detected in Lackawanna County
CLARKS SUMMIT,LACKAWANNA CO (WOLF) — The PA Game Commission confirmed the bird flu has been detected in Lackawanna County. The virus occurs within wild birds and can affect poultry and other animals. “ There more threat, and that’s clearly what’s taking place right now, not only here but throughout...
WOLF
Fun continues at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — The Bloomsburg Fair continued today, filled with family friendly entertainment, delicious food, and organizations raising money for a great cause. “All the proceeds go towards the mission of the church. And we try to help our community, we try to be a great presence...
WOLF
Student says she had no math teacher for first 2 weeks of high school, was told to nap
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Teacher shortages are affecting classrooms nationwide. More than half of the country’s public schools are understaffed, according to newly released data from the National Center for Education Statics. “I feel like they're taking away my right to an education," said KyleeAnn Fay Thomas....
WOLF
Rayna's Community Calendar September 26th-October 2nd
NEPA (WOLF) — Check out what's happening in your community this week!. This weekend is the Annual Hawley Harvest Hoedown. Two days of fun on the streets of Downtown Hawley and Lake Wallenpaupack. There will be horse & wagon rides, a lumberjack competition, live music, food trucks, kid activities, and lots more.
