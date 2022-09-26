Arrests made in TW Josey homecoming shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are in custody in connection to a shooting that occurred at Josey High School during homecoming.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Marquis Devon Lee was detained at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Sunday, September 18. He’s facing charges of Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds.

Marquis Lee

Jamel Robinson

On Monday, Sept. 26, 19-year-old Jamel Robinson turned himself in to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Robinson was wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime in reference to a shooting that occurred Saturday, Sept. 17 at Josey High School Homecoming.

Investigators say a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old were struck by bullets. Their conditions remain unknown.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Inv. Britney Moore at 706-821-4850, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

