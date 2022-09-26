ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed who his favorite player was growing up, and his answer will surprise NBA fans, per Ben Verlander. LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, […] The post LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office

Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
REPORT: Woj drops bombshell on Celtics coach Ime Udoka using ‘crude language’ toward female subordinate

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Boston Celtics’ decision to slap Ime Udoka with a season-long suspension for having an affair with a female staffer. This development turned out to be a very polarizing issue, with fans and pundits alike taking opposing views with regard to the severity of the punishment. As […] The post REPORT: Woj drops bombshell on Celtics coach Ime Udoka using ‘crude language’ toward female subordinate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is trying to sort out his starting lineup around LeBron James,  Anthony Davis, and, most likely, Russell Westbrook. After practice wrapped on Friday — the fourth day of training camp — Ham provided some early insight into what he’s thinking, at least thus far. Ham told reporters that […] The post Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
