Rembert, SC

abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies young woman killed in drive-by shooting near Salters

A female teenager from Manning was shot fatally earlier in September in a drive-by shooting on Manning Highway in the Salters area. Several people were injured in the shooting, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office. The deceased was Armony Lamb, 19, Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand said Wednesday.
WIS-TV

Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.
News19 WLTX

Sumter man charged in recent bomb threats

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man responsible for several bomb threats called in to a local business this month and at least one made a year ago is in custody and charged. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday, charged with six counts...
WIS-TV

No credible threat to Sumter County schools, says sheriff’s office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know that a potential threat to Sumter schools is not credible. Investigators have been investigating some photos that contained firearms with captions that related to threats toward schools. According to investigators, the photos were...
abccolumbia.com

Family of fallen CPD officer sets up GoFundme page

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The family of a Columbia Master Police officer who died last weekend started a GoFundMe page for the fallen officer. Columbia Police shared the account information on their twitter account which was started by Officer Tyrell Owens Riley’s little sister. According to her, the unexpected death of Riley has been devastating and they are hoping to raise money to “maintain the stability for his young daughter and family left behind”.
wfxb.com

New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run

We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
WLTX.com

Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating after several shot inside vehicle on Manning Highway

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Williamsburg County. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found several gunshot victims inside a vehicle off Manning Highway and Mary Road on September 17th. Investigators believe the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when a vehicle – traveling in the same […]
WIS-TV

Texas couple arrested in Columbia for suspected fake fentanyl pills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit arrested a Texas couple for possession of fake fentanyl pills on Sept. 17. Investigators say detectives were doing a routine traffic stop when they found thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills. According to investigators, during the traffic...
