Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Popular restaurant chain opening multiple locations in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSumter, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
wpde.com
2 arrested after assaulting person on Florence Co. school bus: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested two people they said unlawfully boarded a school bus and assaulted a person. Deputies said on Sept. 8, they responded to a call of a disturbance on a school bus on College Lake Drive in Florence. After an investigation,...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies young woman killed in drive-by shooting near Salters
A female teenager from Manning was shot fatally earlier in September in a drive-by shooting on Manning Highway in the Salters area. Several people were injured in the shooting, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office. The deceased was Armony Lamb, 19, Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand said Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.
Sumter man charged in recent bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man responsible for several bomb threats called in to a local business this month and at least one made a year ago is in custody and charged. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday, charged with six counts...
WIS-TV
No credible threat to Sumter County schools, says sheriff’s office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know that a potential threat to Sumter schools is not credible. Investigators have been investigating some photos that contained firearms with captions that related to threats toward schools. According to investigators, the photos were...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Deputies investigate shots fired in neighborhood near Ridge View H.S.
Richland Co, S.C. (WOLO)- Richland Co. deputies say they spent Thursday afternoon patrolling an area near Ridge View High School after receiving reports of gunshots being fired just before 1 p.m. RCSD says canvassed the area but did not find any victims, get any reports of anyone being struck by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Family of fallen CPD officer sets up GoFundme page
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The family of a Columbia Master Police officer who died last weekend started a GoFundMe page for the fallen officer. Columbia Police shared the account information on their twitter account which was started by Officer Tyrell Owens Riley’s little sister. According to her, the unexpected death of Riley has been devastating and they are hoping to raise money to “maintain the stability for his young daughter and family left behind”.
wfxb.com
New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run
We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
wfxg.com
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
Former inmate arrested after doing donuts on lawn at SC Department of Corrections, crashing into entrance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate took a little joy ride Monday night on the lawn of the at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to officials, Ryan Turner was arrested after doing donuts on the lawn and driving into the front steps of the Department of Corrections' main building in Columbia.
Traffic stop for window tint leads to firearms and drugs
LEXINGTON, S.C. — An early morning traffic stop leads Lexington officers on a foot chase and meth, marijuana and a gun. According to Lexington Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop early Thursday (9/28) for speeding and a dark window tint. Officers, according to the Tweet by the...
Suspect dead after shooting in Sumter County that involved officers
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect has been shot to death following what Sumter County deputies say was a domestic incident that turned into a hostage situation. It's the second straight day there has been a fatal shooting involving an officer there in as many days. The Sumter County...
Deputies investigating after several shot inside vehicle on Manning Highway
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Williamsburg County. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found several gunshot victims inside a vehicle off Manning Highway and Mary Road on September 17th. Investigators believe the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when a vehicle – traveling in the same […]
WIS-TV
Texas couple arrested in Columbia for suspected fake fentanyl pills
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit arrested a Texas couple for possession of fake fentanyl pills on Sept. 17. Investigators say detectives were doing a routine traffic stop when they found thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills. According to investigators, during the traffic...
WIS-TV
Missing teen and man wanted in connection with shots fired incidents in custody
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected in several shots fired incidents and a missing teen. Jamal Davon Prince, 19, of Sumter, and the missing 16-year-old, are being held at a detention center in Horry County. The Myrtle Beach Police Department placed...
Comments / 0