ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

Related
durhamtech.edu

60 for 60: Durham Tech kept needing Tom Jaynes. He always delivered.

In celebration of Durham Technical Community College’s 60th anniversary, the College is publishing 60 for 60 – a storytelling campaign that highlights the people, places, and events that have progressed and shaped the College’s six decades of impact. The following story has been republished in its entirety. To view more 60 for 60 stories, visit www.durhamtech.edu/60for60.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Society
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Stellantis and the Black Automotive Media Group’s internship program extended for NCCU students. Started in 2020, The Driving Force internship program created by North Carolina Central University’s, Durham, NC, Department of Mass Communications, automaker Stellantis, and Black Automotive Media Group has been extended through Fall 2022. According to...
DURHAM, NC
K97.5

This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country

A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list! As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined […]
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Rodriguez
Chronicle

On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday

Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

School system should not be teaching anything outside of reading, writing and arithmetic

Pittsboro, NC – I appreciate all the dialogue about Critical Race Theory (CRT). If I may, I’d like to just say that whether we agree with what is in CRT or how it is presented or not, it comes from someone else’s perspective, opinions and morals. Some of us will agree with whatever company or organization is presenting it but some of us won’t, therefore the battle continues.
PITTSBORO, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Durham Housing Authority receives $40 million Choice Neighborhoods grant

The Durham Housing Authority (DHA) will receive $40 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant funding. Federal funding will support ‘Forever Home, Durham,’ an ongoing program creating affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners through new construction, property repairs and essential housing services. “Downtown Durham is booming with growth,...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinx#Student Success#Racism#Durham Tech#Changing Paths#Hispanic#The Nc Museum Of Art
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy