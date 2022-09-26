Read full article on original website
60 for 60: Durham Tech kept needing Tom Jaynes. He always delivered.
In celebration of Durham Technical Community College’s 60th anniversary, the College is publishing 60 for 60 – a storytelling campaign that highlights the people, places, and events that have progressed and shaped the College’s six decades of impact. The following story has been republished in its entirety. To view more 60 for 60 stories, visit www.durhamtech.edu/60for60.
60 for 60: Durham Tech/GlaxoWellcome Technology Center opens on Main Campus in 1997
60 for 60: Durham Tech sponsored archaeological dig in 1981 to study Black history at Somerset Place
60 for 60: Clinical Trials program launches at Durham Tech in 1998, first of its kind in the state
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safe
DURHAM — Durham Public Schools, Durham law enforcement agencies and Durham emergency services teams discussed plans and answered questions about how they will keep students safe at the two-part 2022 Safe Schools Summit.
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Stellantis and the Black Automotive Media Group’s internship program extended for NCCU students. Started in 2020, The Driving Force internship program created by North Carolina Central University’s, Durham, NC, Department of Mass Communications, automaker Stellantis, and Black Automotive Media Group has been extended through Fall 2022. According to...
This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country
A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list! As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined […]
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
That nation’s best high school is right here in the Triangle, and the winner is …
The rankings are based on data from 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts across the country.
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
School system should not be teaching anything outside of reading, writing and arithmetic
Pittsboro, NC – I appreciate all the dialogue about Critical Race Theory (CRT). If I may, I’d like to just say that whether we agree with what is in CRT or how it is presented or not, it comes from someone else’s perspective, opinions and morals. Some of us will agree with whatever company or organization is presenting it but some of us won’t, therefore the battle continues.
Durham Housing Authority receives $40 million Choice Neighborhoods grant
The Durham Housing Authority (DHA) will receive $40 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant funding. Federal funding will support ‘Forever Home, Durham,’ an ongoing program creating affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners through new construction, property repairs and essential housing services. “Downtown Durham is booming with growth,...
Orange County: Joint Meeting with School Board, Response to Double Murder, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 28th. She discussed an upcoming meeting with the Orange County Board of Education, the response to recent double homicide, and more. Chapelboro.com and WCHL, equal opportunity employers, are dedicated to providing...
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
Raleigh church to open doors Friday night for homeless ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Baptist church is opening its doors Friday night for people experiencing homelessness as Hurricane Ian moves toward the Carolinas. Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. plans to open its doors at 4 p.m. Friday and people can stay until 8 a.m. Saturday. St....
Durham, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Durham. The Southern Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Riverside High School on September 29, 2022, 14:00:00. The Hillside High School soccer team will have a game with Northern Durham High School on September 29, 2022, 15:30:00.
Wake County leaders consider changing start times for elementary, high schools
The district will host town halls and focus groups on later this fall and will soon send out a survey soliciting feedback. No changes would be made until the 2024-25 school year, at the earliest.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Fortune ranked the 25 best places for families in the US. This NC town is in the Top 5.
Fortune magazine looked at more than 2,000 cities and towns in the country. Here’s where this Triangle town landed in the inaugural ranking.
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
