Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for when Arizona football hosts Colorado

Despite a 1-11 record last season, Arizona had quite a few games where the outcome was still in doubt going to the final quarter. The Colorado game wasn’t one of them. Down just 6-0 at the half, the Wildcats allowed 21 points in a 5-minute span of the third quarter and ended up losing 34-0.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona soccer unable to maintain strong first-half play in loss to Stanford

After the first half of play, the Arizona Wildcats had to feel good about themselves. They played one of the most decorated soccer programs in the country to a scoreless draw and controlled possession in their attacking third of the field for much of the half. Ultimately, Stanford proved why they are one of the most decorated programs by coming out in the second half and controlling the final 45 minutes in a 2-0 victory.
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Last-Minute Red-Blue Game Information for Arizona Basketball

TUCSON, AZ – Officially kicking off the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball, the Wildcats return to action in the annual Red-Blue Game. The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is nearly, and the reigning Pac-12 Champions tips off its year with the annual Red-Blue Game. Returning to the friendly confines of McKale Center,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football vs. Colorado score predictions

Other than Cal, Arizona’s most success in recent years has come against Colorado. The Wildcats are 7-3 against the Buffaloes since they joined the Pac-12, though two of those losses have come in the past two meetings. That includes last year’s 34-0 loss in Boulder, but those were very...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Underclassmen take on big roles for Arizona soccer

As Arizona soccer heads into its Pac-12 home opener against Stanford, it's a sure thing that the Cardinal will see a lot of new faces on the pitch for the Wildcats. So far this season, 16 players have made at least one start for Arizona. Nine of those players are either new to the program or played in less than half of the approximately 1630 minutes of play the team contested last season.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasports.com

ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball’s setters are getting more input from different voices

Since arriving at Arizona, junior setter Emery Herman has often mentioned that one of the biggest changes for her was getting so much feedback on each set at the college level. It wasn’t something she had ever experienced. The person responsible for compiling and giving that feedback is volunteer assistant coach Gwen Egbert.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Colorado expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

The Arizona Wildcats have much of the past few seasons being every opponent’s punching bag, but now comes a chance for them to do the smacking. Saturday’s opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes, are 0-4 and have lost by an average of 31.5 points. They’re the first power-conference team in 65 years to lose their first four games by 25 or more points, and with a 17.5-point spread another such margin is possible.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball goes old school with new uniform reveal

The new Arizona men’s basketball uniforms are here and they’re beautiful. Arizona released new jerseys Wednesday ahead of the 2022-23 season. The jerseys are a nod to the 1987-88 team, which reached the Final Four for the first time in program history. Steve Kerr and Sean Elliott, the...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Santa Rita cancels football season

Santa Rita’s football schedules for varsity and junior varsity have been canceled due to a lack of available players to field an active roster. The Eagles’ schedules have been removed from the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Web site. Santa Rita athletic director Tony Gabusi, contacted by AllSportsTucson.com, mentioned...
TUCSON, AZ
Jeremy Beren

"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
PHOENIX, AZ
kenneturner.com

Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer

The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE

