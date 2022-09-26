ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Western Digital Analyst Is In No Hurry To Reverse His Cautious Stance

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller lowered the price target on Western Digital Corp WDC to $28 from $34 and kept a Sell rating. He re-rated after "again" lowering his FY23 estimates due to concerns about the deterioration of business conditions, NAND pricing, and increasing chip inventories. Micron Technology, Inc MU indicated...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rocket Companies

Within the last quarter, Rocket Companies RKT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $8.5 versus the current price of Rocket Companies at $6.3301, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Abercrombie & Fitch Brand Remains Healthy With More Resilient Customer Base, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF with a price target of $25.00. Despite a softening demand environment amid macro challenges to lower-income consumers and significant uncertainty in Europe, management struck a fairly positive tone during the investor meetings hosted by the analyst and her team.
Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest

Lumen Technologies's LUMN short percent of float has risen 7.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161.49 million shares sold short, which is 17.67% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
NVIDIA Whale Trades For September 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Peering Into Broadcom's Recent Short Interest

Broadcom's AVGO short percent of float has risen 8.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.17 million shares sold short, which is 2.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
GameStop Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on GameStop. Looking at options history for GameStop GME we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.
Why Under Armour Shares Are Falling Today

Under Armour Inc UA shares are trading lower Friday in sympathy with Nike Inc NKE, which fell after the company reported first-quarter financial results. NKE Q1 Revenue: $12.7 billion beat estimates of $12.27 billion. NKE Q1 EPS: 93 cents beat estimates of 92 cents. First-quarter revenue was up 4% year-over-year,...
Looking At Target's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Helios Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Helios Technologies HLIO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. On Tuesday, Helios Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023

Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
Analyzing Walgreens Boots Alliance's Short Interest

Walgreens Boots Alliance's WBA short percent of float has fallen 16.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.57 million shares sold short, which is 3.15% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
