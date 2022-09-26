ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction project starting along busy OKC roadways

By Heather Holeman/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning motorists to prepare for traffic tie-ups until spring of 2023 in one of Oklahoma City’s busiest areas.

The John Kilpatrick Turnpike, SH-74 ramps (Lake Hefner Parkway), and Memorial Road will all be reduced to one lane in specific areas starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27th.

The finished $4.4 million project will add protected turnarounds on the east and west sides of the interchange to ease current traffic congestion and increase safety.

According to a press release from the OTA, these are the changes motorists can expect until spring, weather permitting:

  • The eastbound and westbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike off-ramps to Memorial Rd. will be narrowed to one lane;
  • Eastbound and westbound Memorial Rd. will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between May Ave. and Meridian Ave. with work concentrated at the JKT and SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway interchange. The ramp lane will be closed.
  • SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway northbound and southbound service roads (Portland Ave.) will be narrowed to one lane between the JKT bridge and Memorial Rd.
  • Northbound and southbound SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway off-ramps to Memorial Rd. will be narrowed to one lane.

The OTA states that motorists should expect delays and to plan extra time in those areas until the project is complete.

