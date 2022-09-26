Read full article on original website
Hodgetown hosting Storybridge LIVE, bringing children’s books to life
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown will be hosting Storybridge LIVE presenting 12 different children book characters, bringing them to life. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hodgetown. Children from ages 2 to 8 years old have the opportunity to meet 12 famous...
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?
Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo. Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face...
Amarillo Police investigate potential threat at high school
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a rumor of a possible threat toward a high school in the area that occurred Friday morning. According to a news release from the department, school liaison officers at Caprock High School were made aware of a “possible threat via Snapchat.” While […]
Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
Community Leaders to discuss challenges in the workforce during Work Forward Summit
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership have gathered community leaders to discuss work force challenges during the Work Forward Summit. According to the release, during the Work Forward Summit, community leaders will discuss innovative strategies to overcome barriers keeping employees out of the...
‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers...
Bob Mills Furniture announces $10,000 donation to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bob Mills Furniture has announced it will donate $10,000 to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo during its Friends and Family event. Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch is a residential community open to at-risk children ages 5 to 18. Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills...
Author Rebecca Erbelding to hold discussion over Americans and the Holocaust this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Author and archivist Rebecca Erbelding will hold a discussion this weekend titled, MODERN PERSPECTIVES on the HOLOCAUST: Americans and the Holocaust. Rebecca Erbelding is the author of ,”Rescue Board: The Untold Story of American’s Efforts to Save the Jews of Europe.”. Erbelding, with support...
Twin bobcats, sibling bears join the Amarillo Zoo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo wants family and friends to meet the baby bobcat brothers: Hampton and Huckleberry. The twin brothers were found in Weatherford in a rock quarry. Hampton and Huckleberry were deemed federally unreleasable due to imprinting on humans. “These guys were found at only a...
WIN TICKETS: Amarillo Chamber Good Times Celebration BBQ
It's that time of year again to enjoy a ton of BBQ. The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce's 26th Annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-off is coming up on Thursday, October 6th. The event will take place at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds. You can enjoy all the BBQ you can eat,...
LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale
This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
Amarillo Fire Department to start testing for second fire academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second Amarillo Fire Department Fire Academy has it’s first round of testing coming up on Saturday. AFD says it has been short staffed since before the pandemic. “It’s been tough of our firefighters for a while now so we’re glad to get some new...
Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district. TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming division will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 1,800 locations across the Amarillo district through Oct. 6. These 24-hour traffic counts will...
After Death Homeless Man Was Not Ever Forgotten By Family
Losing a family member has to be one of the hardest things to go through. A loved one is gone. It has got to be even harder when you have no idea you lost someone close to you. You have to find out a month later. So Amarillo did have a small memorial for Lloyd but without any family there.
Bluegrass Gospel Making Its Way to Amarillo With A Free Show
F you are looking for a great evening with some great music, then you are in for a treat. The Paul Family Bluegrass Band is making its way to the Texas Panhandle and planning a stop in Canyon, Texas. If you love the sound of steel guitars, banjos, and guitars...
