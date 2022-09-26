ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo. Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face...
KFDA

Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
KFDA

Community Leaders to discuss challenges in the workforce during Work Forward Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership have gathered community leaders to discuss work force challenges during the Work Forward Summit. According to the release, during the Work Forward Summit, community leaders will discuss innovative strategies to overcome barriers keeping employees out of the...
Twin bobcats, sibling bears join the Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo wants family and friends to meet the baby bobcat brothers: Hampton and Huckleberry. The twin brothers were found in Weatherford in a rock quarry. Hampton and Huckleberry were deemed federally unreleasable due to imprinting on humans. “These guys were found at only a...
Amarillo Fire Department to start testing for second fire academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second Amarillo Fire Department Fire Academy has it’s first round of testing coming up on Saturday. AFD says it has been short staffed since before the pandemic. “It’s been tough of our firefighters for a while now so we’re glad to get some new...
KFDA

Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
KFDA

TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district. TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming division will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 1,800 locations across the Amarillo district through Oct. 6. These 24-hour traffic counts will...
