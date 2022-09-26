ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auditor JB McCuskey

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by …
MORGANTOWN, WV
Nutter Fort, WV
Nutter Fort, WV
West Virginia Inventors Society to meet Oct. 11 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 on the Morgantown campus of West Virginia University for the next meeting of the minds. The fall gathering of the West Virginia Inventors Society will provide a forum for inventors at all stages of the development process to network, evaluate each other’s ideas, connect to entrepreneurial resources and potentially secure investors, officials said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Minutemen down East Fairmont, 3-1

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County scored three goals in a five-minute stretch of the first half and held off an East Fairmont second-half surge for a hard fought 3-1 win. The Bees picked up an early chance on the counterattack in the game’s fourth minute but couldn’t...
FAIRMONT, WV
Kingwood Blueprint Community updates holiday plans

KINGWOOD — The Kingwood Blueprint Community team updated Kingwood Council this week about plans for the holidays and other projects. Business trick or treat will be 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27, said Alyssa Kilkenny, the group’s part-time director.
KINGWOOD, WV
Kingwood Council takes action against two dilapidated properties

KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council voted to seek bids on the demolition of one dilapidated property and sent another to the condemnation committee for action. In November 2021 the committee condemned the former ceramics building located beside Brown’s Park, at 320 Morgantown St. In March, Kevin Engels told council he was working with 11 heirs who own the property but expected to have it sold within two weeks and the new owner planned to tear it down by mid-summer.
KINGWOOD, WV
Portion of book sales to benefit HART for Animals

ACCIDENT, Md. — A portion of sales from a new book will be given to HART for Animals Inc. in Accident. The book is about Bentley, one of the competitors in the “Skyhoundz” Classic World Canine Disc Championship Series held in Accident in July.
ACCIDENT, MD
Fraternity cleared of hazing, sanctioned on other violations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said. Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity's interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU-Texas game is a battle of three-headed monsters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It would be only fitting, were someone to take West Virginia’s crucial football game at Texas on Saturday night and turn it into a full-length movie feature film, that it would be of the genre of the 1950’s monster movies. You may...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Community calendar

• Masontown United Methodist Church will be serving buckwheat cakes and sausage dinners 8 a.m.-8 p.m. today and Saturday, Oct. 1. Adults, $10; children, $5. Hot dogs, sausage burgers, soda and bottled water will also be available. There will be a bazaar table.
MASONTOWN, WV
Morgantown High ranked No. 1 high school in West Virginia; Bridgeport No. 2, while University and Notre Dame earn high marks

PITTSBURGH — Niche, the leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Morgantown High...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Around The Community

ARTHURDALE — If craft fairs came with a menu, it would feature this: Seasoned artisans’ displays and table talk on how they create their goods. Arthurdale Heritage’s fall festival and craft show’s bill of fare from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 will feature West Virginia artisans’ works in everything from woodwork to watercolors and a whole lot more.
ARTHURDALE, WV

