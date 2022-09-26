Read full article on original website
Jacquelyn 'Jackie' K. Blankenship Hammond
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jacquelyn “Jackie” K. Blankenship Hammond, 69, passed away on Fr…
Arlene Cody 'Ginga' Bashnett, sister of comedy team 'Gramma and Ginga,' passes
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Arlene Cody Bashnett, a lifelong resident of Clarksburg, West Virginia. Arlene, who was affectionately known to the world as “Ginga”, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 103 on September 28, 2022.
Auditor JB McCuskey
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by …
West Virginia auditor J.B. McCuskey visits Morgantown, discusses government transparency
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by state Auditor JB McCuskey for their efforts in promoting government transparency on Thursday evening. “I don't know that any of this would have happened [without] your energy and your commitment,” McCuskey said of Tom...
Clarksburg (West Virginia) VAMC employee recognized as National HeRO Award winner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored an employee of Clarksburg's Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center as a Veterans Health Administration National HeRO Awardee. Marie Fazzini earned the honor for her contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.
West Virginia Inventors Society to meet Oct. 11 in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 on the Morgantown campus of West Virginia University for the next meeting of the minds. The fall gathering of the West Virginia Inventors Society will provide a forum for inventors at all stages of the development process to network, evaluate each other’s ideas, connect to entrepreneurial resources and potentially secure investors, officials said.
10 more COVID deaths in West Virginia, including 2 from Harrison, 1 from Upshur
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ten more COVID deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, along with 1,233 active cases. The death toll is now 7,416.
Minutemen down East Fairmont, 3-1
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County scored three goals in a five-minute stretch of the first half and held off an East Fairmont second-half surge for a hard fought 3-1 win. The Bees picked up an early chance on the counterattack in the game’s fourth minute but couldn’t...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Cares Foundation have established a c…
Kingwood Blueprint Community updates holiday plans
KINGWOOD — The Kingwood Blueprint Community team updated Kingwood Council this week about plans for the holidays and other projects. Business trick or treat will be 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27, said Alyssa Kilkenny, the group’s part-time director.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber of Commerce holds annual golf outing for members
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday afternoon, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf outing at the Green Hills Country Club, where participants could network, raise money for the chamber and play for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Marion County Chamber of Commerce...
Groundbreaking for Mylan Park Action Sports & Bike Complex held in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — Tuesday was a good day to be a mountain biker in the Mountain State. Three bike-related celebrations were held in Morgantown, including two ribbon cuttings and a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Action Sports and Bike Complex at Mylan Park.
Kingwood Council takes action against two dilapidated properties
KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council voted to seek bids on the demolition of one dilapidated property and sent another to the condemnation committee for action. In November 2021 the committee condemned the former ceramics building located beside Brown’s Park, at 320 Morgantown St. In March, Kevin Engels told council he was working with 11 heirs who own the property but expected to have it sold within two weeks and the new owner planned to tear it down by mid-summer.
Morgantown High School (West Virginia) gets surprise visit from hot air balloon
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — An unexpected visitor dropped in on Morgantown High School’s football field on Friday morning. The Snap Dazzle, a hot air balloon landed unexpectedly on the football field after taking part in the Friday morning launch as part of the 2022 Balloons over Morgantown.
Portion of book sales to benefit HART for Animals
ACCIDENT, Md. — A portion of sales from a new book will be given to HART for Animals Inc. in Accident. The book is about Bentley, one of the competitors in the “Skyhoundz” Classic World Canine Disc Championship Series held in Accident in July.
Fraternity cleared of hazing, sanctioned on other violations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said. Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity's interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday.
WVU-Texas game is a battle of three-headed monsters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It would be only fitting, were someone to take West Virginia’s crucial football game at Texas on Saturday night and turn it into a full-length movie feature film, that it would be of the genre of the 1950’s monster movies. You may...
Community calendar
• Masontown United Methodist Church will be serving buckwheat cakes and sausage dinners 8 a.m.-8 p.m. today and Saturday, Oct. 1. Adults, $10; children, $5. Hot dogs, sausage burgers, soda and bottled water will also be available. There will be a bazaar table.
Morgantown High ranked No. 1 high school in West Virginia; Bridgeport No. 2, while University and Notre Dame earn high marks
PITTSBURGH — Niche, the leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Morgantown High...
Around The Community
ARTHURDALE — If craft fairs came with a menu, it would feature this: Seasoned artisans’ displays and table talk on how they create their goods. Arthurdale Heritage’s fall festival and craft show’s bill of fare from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 will feature West Virginia artisans’ works in everything from woodwork to watercolors and a whole lot more.
