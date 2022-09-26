KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council voted to seek bids on the demolition of one dilapidated property and sent another to the condemnation committee for action. In November 2021 the committee condemned the former ceramics building located beside Brown’s Park, at 320 Morgantown St. In March, Kevin Engels told council he was working with 11 heirs who own the property but expected to have it sold within two weeks and the new owner planned to tear it down by mid-summer.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO