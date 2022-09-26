Read full article on original website
WNEM
Flint partners with group to provide Spanish translation services
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is partnering with a group to provide Spanish translation services to residents. The city is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology and Community Center. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us to be able to provide communication...
abc12.com
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
WNEM
Saginaw to spend millions in ARPA funding for housing and blight elimination
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Resident is Saginaw could soon see their wishes answered when it comes to affordable housing and blight eliminations. City Council members this week approved using $5-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a revolving loan fund to address blighted homes and commercial buildings. “The...
WNEM
Nexteer to keep 1,100 jobs thanks to state grant funding
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Nexteer Automotive in Saginaw County’s Buena Vista Charter Township will be able to invest $51 million into its operations, thanks to a more than $25 million grant through the Michigan Strategic Fund. The funding comes as a relief to Township Superintendent Torrie Lee. “It would...
WNEM
GLWA enters final phase of water main restoration
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said a water transmission main that broke on Aug. 13, which affected thousands of state residents, is expected to return to normal operations by Oct. 5 as it enters its final phase of restoration. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said it has finished the...
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
WNEM
My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
WNEM
Flint enters final phase of lead pipe replacement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has entered the final phase of its lead pipe replacement program. The city has replaced 95 percent of its lead pipes as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The city was supposed...
WNEM
Play tackling teen issues comes to Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The play Beat the Streets came to Flint Tuesday hoping to teach students how to deal with common teen challenges. The play, based on the book The Pact, put issues like violence, bullying, drugs, gangs and suicide in the spotlight for more than 1,000 middle and high schoolers in the Genesee county area at the University of Michigan- Flint Riverfront Conference Center.
WNEM
GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The GM Heritage Center, which first opened its doors in Sterling Heights in 2004, is relocating to Grand Blanc Township. The center opened to preserve the history of GM brands. Since its opening, the center has housed a portion of the GM Heritage Archive as well as historic vehicles from GM’s collection.
New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development
Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
abc12.com
Flint City Council approves water credits for residents
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A $300 credit will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council. The move has been debated since June and allocates $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make the credits possible. Credits will be sent...
Potter Street Station in Saginaw receives historic district status
SAGINAW, MI — A 19th century-built, defunct train station now can earn benefits available to historic properties protected under state law. The Potter Street Station, which narrowly avoided demolition on multiple occasions in recent decades, now carries a status belonging to properties covered by the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970.
Genesee commissioners say $16 hourly intern pay a ‘slap in the face’ to other workers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Board of Commissioners has rejected a plan to establish a universal pay rate of $16 an hour for interns working for county government departments, saying it would have resulted in some students earning more than seasonal and other employees. “This is a definite slap in...
nbc25news.com
Flint residents expected to get $300 water credit, after City Council votes on resolution
FLINT, Mich. — Eligible Flint residents are expected to receive a $300 water credit after Flint City Council approved the resolution Monday. The City Council voted 5 to 4 on the approval Monday, September 26. The water credit budget will be from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Looking for an apprenticeship? Detroit training school promoting trade careers
All week the Operating Engineers Local 324 Stationary Engineer Education Center on Howard St. has open enrollment for apprenticeships.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Addressing troubled housing, Saginaw council OK’s largest stimulus expenditures yet
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will spend $11.6 million of its $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds on four initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city’s housing stock. The Saginaw City Council approved the measures during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 26, when members debated how...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Economic Club hosting Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon at MotorCity Casino
The Detroit Economic Club is hosting 2022 Michigan gubernatorial candidates Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon next month. The event will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel on October 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. This will be the same format used at the club during the 2018 race between Whitmer and her then-opponent Bill Schuette.
WNEM
Organization adds comfort dog to help youth with disabilities
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Disability Network, a nonprofit organization in Genesee County, has added a furry friend to its staff. ONYX, a 2-year-old golden retriever, will mainly assist youth with disabilities by giving them comfort, a feeling of safety, and being a nonjudgmental friend, TDN said. Not only will...
