Hurricane Ian Landfall Projection Much Farther South As Of The 11pm Tuesday Update
All of the Tampa Bay area will feel the impact of a massive hurricane, but where Hurricane Ian makes landfall plays a big part in terms on storm surge. As of the 11pm Tuesday advisory it looks like landfall could be much farther south than it was predicted just 24 hours ago. If it stays on the latest track it means less of a surge for Tampa Bay.
Wednesday Morning Hurricane Ian Update: Now a Category 4, Catastrophic Surge Expected For Southwest Florida
The strength of Hurricane Ian is frightening. It’s possible Ian could reach Category 5 status. Although the storm’s track still is south of Tampa Bay, this is still going to be a very brutal day in our area. Here are the latest observations from Denis Phillips and his team from ABC Action News along with other experts.
Hurricane Ian Bringing Rain, High Winds and Power Outages to Tampa Bay
We are working closely with our news partner ABC Action News to bring you up to the minute information as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. Denis Phillips and his team are providing us breaking news and impacts being felt in Tampa Bay. The worst weather for the Tampa area will be tonight starting around 7pm. The storm will begin to weaken early tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Safety Tips To Recover From A Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian passes through Tampa Bay, it’s important to remember safe ways to recover from a hurricane. After the worst is over, it still may be advised to stay in shelter as you are unaware of road conditions. If you have evacuated your home, it is best to stay in your shelter as you may not be able to access or have power at your house.
Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations
As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
Show Us Your Hurricane Ian Photos
Hurricane Ian has had us in the Tampa Bay area on a rollercoaster ride since late last week. As the storm continues it’s trek across the state of Florida we want to see your photos. Do not put yourself in harm’s way for a photo. Please do it only...
What’s Open In Tampa Bay Today After Hurricane Ian
Tampa Bay wakes up grateful that the worst of Hurricane Ian missed us. While we are still suffering from power outages and fallen trees, many people and businesses in the community are working hard to open back up. Here’s what we’ve seen open in Tampa Bay (so far). To be sure, call the business location near you to make sure they are still open.
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Florida Gas Prices Will Noticeably Drop On October 1st
The time to save at the pump is here. Florida gas prices will noticeably drop on Saturday October 1st. Just in case you forgot, State legislators and Governor DeSantis approved a gas sales tax holiday during Florida’s last legislative session. It was scheduled to start on October 1st and be in affect for the entire month. Floridians will save 25.3 cents per gallon every time they fill up in the month of October.
