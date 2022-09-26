Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Harry Hudson, Sr., 84, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 84-year old Harry Thomas Hudson, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be Monday morning, October 3, at 10:00 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Bettye Walker Hudson, Hopkinsville, KY; his sons, Harry T. (Carol) Hudson, Jr., Cadiz,...
wkdzradio.com
Garnetta Mitchell, 86, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 86 year old Garnetta Henderson Putman Mitchell of Hopkinsville will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday from...
wkdzradio.com
William Charles, 80, of Crofton
Funeral services for 80-year old William “Bill” Boyd Gibson Charles, of Crofton, will be held at noon Friday, September 30, at Grace Life Church in Crofton. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Friday morning at the church. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations...
wkdzradio.com
Winford Mitchell, 89, of Cadiz
Graveside services for Caldwell County native, 89-year old Winford C. Mitchell, of Cadiz and formally of the Hopson Store Community, will be Monday morning, October 3, at 11:00 at Blue Spring Church Cemetery in Caldwell County. There will be no visitation. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
wkdzradio.com
Ronald Hayes, 81, of Hopkinsville
Funeral Services for 81-year-old Ronald Hayes, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Friday morning at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 o’clock Thursday evening.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
wkdzradio.com
Elevate Windows And Doors To Locate In Hopkinsville’s New Spec Building
Another significant investment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector is headed for Christian County. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning the arrival of Elevate Windows and Doors LLC, which will invest more than $16 million and create 200-plus full-time jobs in production and distribution in Hopkinsville. Company leaders are planning to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a truck and car collided at the entrance of Popeyes and Fort Campbell Boulevard sending the car off the roadway. The driver of the car was taken...
wkdzradio.com
30th Annual Relay For Life Begins Friday In Christian County
Relay For Life of Christian County will be embracing a special milestone Friday, as the cancer survivor and remembrance ceremony moves into its 30th year in Hopkinsville. Pam Futrell, with the organization, said teams are welcome to start moving into the Sportsplex around 8 AM Friday, with doors opening to the public around 5 PM, festivities beginning at 6 PM, and everything winding down around 11 PM.
wkdzradio.com
Hendricks, SWK EDC Preparing For Ascend Elements Groundbreaking
With the ceremonial groundbreaking for Ascend Elements set for 11 AM, October 20 in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park II, more is at stake than the promised commitment of 250 jobs, $310 million in development and the arrival of a major industry. It’s also going to signify the next phase of...
wkdzradio.com
Man Killed In Carter Road Crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail, go off the roadway ejecting him. The Christian County Coroner’s Office...
wkyufm.org
'The appropriate place to honor his memory': John Prine Memorial Park to be officially dedicated in Muhlenberg Co.
A ceremony this weekend is honoring a legendary singer-songwriter who helped put Muhlenberg County on the musical map. John Prine’s parents were from the western Kentucky county, and Prine often spent childhood summers in the town of Paradise, which he immortalized in the famous song by that name on his debut album.
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Celebrates ‘Commitment To Graduation’ With Class Of 2026
Officials with Christian County Public Schools put a key focus on its freshman Class of 2026 Wednesday morning, with its inaugural “Commitment to Graduation” Ceremony in the Stadium of Champions. Tom Bell, chair of the CCPS school board, noted that Kentucky’s graduation rate sits, on average, at 94%....
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man injured in downtown accident
A Hopkinsville man was injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident at South Virginia and East Seventh Street. It happened just before 7 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 36-year old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia and said she didn’t see that her light was red at East Seventh until it was too late to stop.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
whvoradio.com
Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
Comments / 0