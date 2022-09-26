Relay For Life of Christian County will be embracing a special milestone Friday, as the cancer survivor and remembrance ceremony moves into its 30th year in Hopkinsville. Pam Futrell, with the organization, said teams are welcome to start moving into the Sportsplex around 8 AM Friday, with doors opening to the public around 5 PM, festivities beginning at 6 PM, and everything winding down around 11 PM.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO