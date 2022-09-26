After landing a walk-on spot at Michigan State in the 2018 season, Bryce Baringer was cut from the roster the following year. The punter understood he was the odd man out in a numbers crunch but didn’t give up hope as he continued to work out on his own. Then, just a few days before Mark Dantonio retired in February 2020, Baringer got a call from the coach and there was a spot for him to return to the team.

