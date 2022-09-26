ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Iowa spread pick and best bets for Saturday’s game

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football is 4-0 to start the season after a 34-27 Week 4 win against the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland put up a good...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Maryland and a final score prediction

Back-to-back wins by double digits followed by consecutive losses by lopsided margins. Michigan State is four games into the season and the results have been very uneven. The Spartans, who are coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota last week, are preparing for their second road trip of the season and looking to break out of a funk. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will play at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1) looking to avoid falling under .500.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Iowa Football prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/1

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan Football won their fourth straight game at home in NCAAF Week 4 against Maryland 34-27. The game marked the first true test...
IOWA CITY, IA
MLive.com

Hidden yardage makes Michigan one of the most complete teams in football

ANN ARBOR -- A punt block. A perfect 26 for 26 on extra points. A punt return for a touchdown. A fumble recovery on a kickoff. Michigan’s offense has scored the most points in the country. The defense hasn’t missed a beat despite losing last season’s stars. But it’s the special teams play that has made Michigan one of the most complete teams in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Three years after being cut, Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer could be best punter in nation

After landing a walk-on spot at Michigan State in the 2018 season, Bryce Baringer was cut from the roster the following year. The punter understood he was the odd man out in a numbers crunch but didn’t give up hope as he continued to work out on his own. Then, just a few days before Mark Dantonio retired in February 2020, Baringer got a call from the coach and there was a spot for him to return to the team.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6

Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
CALEDONIA, MI
MLive.com

Top teams hold serve in latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings

Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are one month away, and at this point in the season, the top teams are gearing up for a run toward Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena. The Cereal City will host the state semifinals and championship matches for the 16th consecutive year, and many of the teams favored to get there are frequent visitors to the season’s final weekend.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
