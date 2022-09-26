Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Iowa spread pick and best bets for Saturday’s game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football is 4-0 to start the season after a 34-27 Week 4 win against the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland put up a good...
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Maryland and a final score prediction
Back-to-back wins by double digits followed by consecutive losses by lopsided margins. Michigan State is four games into the season and the results have been very uneven. The Spartans, who are coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota last week, are preparing for their second road trip of the season and looking to break out of a funk. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will play at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1) looking to avoid falling under .500.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Iowa Football prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan Football won their fourth straight game at home in NCAAF Week 4 against Maryland 34-27. The game marked the first true test...
MLive.com
Hidden yardage makes Michigan one of the most complete teams in football
ANN ARBOR -- A punt block. A perfect 26 for 26 on extra points. A punt return for a touchdown. A fumble recovery on a kickoff. Michigan’s offense has scored the most points in the country. The defense hasn’t missed a beat despite losing last season’s stars. But it’s the special teams play that has made Michigan one of the most complete teams in college football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s back for his 28th season at Michigan State but his two longtime assistants aren’t
As he enters his 28th season as the head coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo says he has no immediate plans of stepping down, even if he has concerns about the direction of college basketball. “I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future,” Izzo said on Monday.
MLive.com
Three years after being cut, Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer could be best punter in nation
After landing a walk-on spot at Michigan State in the 2018 season, Bryce Baringer was cut from the roster the following year. The punter understood he was the odd man out in a numbers crunch but didn’t give up hope as he continued to work out on his own. Then, just a few days before Mark Dantonio retired in February 2020, Baringer got a call from the coach and there was a spot for him to return to the team.
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6
Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
MLive.com
Top teams hold serve in latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are one month away, and at this point in the season, the top teams are gearing up for a run toward Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena. The Cereal City will host the state semifinals and championship matches for the 16th consecutive year, and many of the teams favored to get there are frequent visitors to the season’s final weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Here are the high school football picks for Week 6 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The halfway point of the high school football season in our rearview mirrors, it is time for teams to start down the stretch run. Playoff points are piling up, conference races are tightening up, and teams are starting to see their chances to turn 2022 into something special.
MLive.com
Manchester has voters’ choice for Jackson area’s top helmet
JACKSON -- We asked you who had the best football helmet in the Jackson area and you answered. Out of more than 3,000 votes cast, the helmet of choice was Manchester’s, voters appreciating the maroon and gold with the ‘M’ standing tall on the sides.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 6
9. Clarkston (3-2) Clarkston’s rollercoaster ride through a very tough first four games ended with a 35-27 loss to West Bloomfield. The Wolves do have a lighter schedule these next few weeks, but its not like they can go into cruise control in the OAA Red. Oxford awaits on Friday.
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See Player of the Week winner and Week 6 area football schedule
The last stretch of September games are here and this time next month, we’ll be talking playoff matchups. But before we dive into the area football schedule for Week 6, we have to honor the winner of the Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll for Week 5 performances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Manchester volleyball takes close sets for four-set win over Columbia Central
MANCHESTER -- For the first two sets of Thursday’s nonconference volleyball match between Columbia Central and Manchester, neither side would give an inch. Manchester took both of those sets. After Columbia Central took the third set and jumped out to a quick lead in the fourth, the Flying Dutchmen...
Comments / 0