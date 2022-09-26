ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Two years after being doxxed by Trump supporters and having her job offer rescinded, this 24-year-old says she's 'completely averse' to be a 'a public figure on the internet again'

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDMkG_0iAwlAvw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpVBU_0iAwlAvw00
Claira Janover

Courtesy of Claira Janover.

  • Two years ago, Claira Janover lost a job offer with Deloitte after a TikTok went viral.
  • Janover told Insider that far-right Trump supporters doxxed and harassed her over an "All Lives Matter" analogy.
  • While Janover said she isn't happy about the experience, it's given her new opportunities and perspective.

When Claira Janover shared a TikTok with her over 250,000 followers about "All Live Matters" arguments, she didn't expect that the short video would blow up her world.

Janover, 24 , was raised to be outspoken, especially about issues around social justice and equality. But after being doxxed online and losing a job offer, Janover said she is "completely averse to the idea of ever being a public figure on the internet again."

"I grew up with a very politically-active mom. She was a union organizer, a public high school history teacher who taught African American studies and women and gender studies," Janover told Insider. "I grew up going to the polls and going to community meetings. And I had protested with my mom at a young age and then all in high school and college, I would attend protests."

In the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests, Janover made a TikTok video addressing comments proclaiming "All Lives Matter," a term created in response to the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

The video hadn't received a largely negative response — at first.

Far-right political activist Jack Posobiec tweeted a response to a separate TikTok video of Janover acting out a conversation with a hypothetical Trump supporter. In the video, she said Trump voters were "implicitly homophobic, transphobic, and xenophobic," Insider previously reported .

"Leftists are now having imaginary conversations with themselves instead of talking to actual Trump supporters," Posobiec said in the tweet with a link to the clip.

Janover said Posobiec's tweet led people to her TikTok and to a different video about "All Lives Matter, which she made about a month earlier. In the video, she analogized "All Lives Matter" and Black Lives Matter to someone who has a papercut and someone who has been stabbed.

"The next person who has the sheer nerve — the sheer caucasity — to say 'All Lives Matter,' I'mma stab you," Janover said in the video. "I'mma stab you. And while you're bleeding out, I'm gonna show you my paper cut and say 'my cut matters, too,'" Janover joked in the video.

Janover told Insider that people began sending her death and rape threats. Online users began tagging her employers and demanding her termination. Some thought that Janover's message was threatening violence and demanded she be held accountable she said.

Her TikTok video about "All Lives Matter" was meant to be satirical and hyperbolic and never intended to promote violence, Janover said.

"I was getting like tens of thousands of really hateful messages that were just really grotesque. And then they grew into things like death threats and rape threats," she said.

After her address was shared online, Janover said she used a pseudonym to move to a different apartment building that had security.

Online user tagged her employers in posts demanding she be fired

At the time, she was a student at Harvard University and had a job offer lined up with Deloitte. Janover told Insider that as she was dealing with a whirlwind of interactions online, she sent a "very long, very explicit email" to the company to explain what happened online.

Janover said she was staying with a friend's family at the time and as the online harassment increased, more people began tagging Deloitte in posts. Her friends parents advised her to "get ahead of it."

"I was saying, 'I'm sorry if this name is being attached to you because of my LinkedIn profile that had been going viral as well," she said. "And I wanted to assure them that I was not instigating any kinds of violence."

Janover said she sent an email to the HR department at Deloitte with pictures of the death threats she received, threatening messages that were sent to her late mom's Facebook account, and Nazi propaganda memes that were being spread around about her.  Janover said the threats and comments she received were also tied to her identity as an Asian-American woman.

"These messages weren't just – 'I hate you. I'm going come murder you and your family,' which it was like a lot of the time –  but a lot of the time it was also going into deep description of other ways in which they would assault me –- sexual violence and like rape and gang bang. So that was something that I know that none of those messages would've been sent to a straight male," she said.

Deloitte's responded to her email by asking her to join a Zoom call, where she said she was told the company "cannot have somebody work for us who in any shape, way, or form endorses or promotes violence, even if it was satirical."

Despite trying to clarify her comments and the backlash, the job offer was rescinded. The call she said lasted less than a minute.

She moved on and stepped away from social media

Janover, who grew up with a single mom who died in 2019 from cancer, and an only child said she found the strength to keep going despite the threats because she didn't have anyone else to worry about. However, she noticed that began to be isolated as some friends kept their distance from her over safety concerns.

Two years later, Janover says she feels safer. She's since graduated from Harvard and worked for President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.

"It was a very crazy whirlwind time. And then I ended up working full time with the Biden Administration for his 2020 campaign up in California. So I was based with the California Dems and then I was working with Gen Z for Change, which is now its own really incredible organization," she said.

Despite the personal attacks she faced, Janover said she's been able to contribute to work that she cared about. But when her TikTok account was hacked in December 2020, she never tried to reopen it.

"I was so excited to not be a content creator anymore," Janover said.

Instead, she spent her time out in the countryside with her extended family in Wyoming. The time away and in the outdoors influenced the courses she was taking in the Spring of 2021 as she finished up her Harvard degree. Janover said she ended up applying for and going on travel fellowships for the rest of 2021.

"I think that gave me room to take a step back that I don't think I would've had or really conceived of as a possibility or a reality had I not had that ability to be broken down and having to rebuild," Janover said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 404

you so stupid
4d ago

she posted a video saying she would stab the next person that says "all lives matter" and got threats because of it? don't make threats towards others and they won't make threats towards you.

Reply(67)
285
Joe_roblox
4d ago

Democrats and Black Lives Matter are the ones who had a problem with saying All Lives Matter. Not Republicans. They were only about All Lives Matters.

Reply(39)
174
demzpedosrnazis
3d ago

Oh, so she actually got hit with consequences of her actions? sounds about right to me! I think every liberal needs a hard dose of reality about now.

Reply(5)
120
Related
Daily Mail

'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'

A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Figure#Online Harassment#Claira Janover Courtesy#Tiktok#African American
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'I can’t go through this story without crying': Jon Voight interviews Trump and breaks down in tears while recalling story that ex-President offered to pay for cancer treatment of golf course worker

Actor Jon Voight broke down in tears while interviewing Donald Trump and discussing a story in which the ex-president offered to pay for cancer treatments for a golf course employee. The former president said very few words himself during the 20-minute segment as the actor opined about what he believes...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

608K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy