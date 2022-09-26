ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

How to watch NASA spacecraft crash into asteroid at 15,000 mph

By Sophie Lewis
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMLOo_0iAwkyWH00

Update: NASA successfully crashed the spacecraft into the asteroid. Read more about the collision here .

NASA scientists are gearing up for the world's first mission testing planetary defense — and they want you to watch this evening.

The space agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART , will test technology to defend Earth against future asteroids and comets by deliberately crashing into an asteroid — which poses no threat to Earth — at some 14,000 mph. The target, a larger asteroid's moonlet named Dimorphos, measures about 525 feet wide.

The goal of the test is to prove that a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a specific asteroid and purposely crash into it, disintegrating on impact and changing the object's speed and path. Scientists aim to measure that change using telescopes on Earth.

The mission doesn't quite mirror a sci-fi disaster movie like "Armageddon," since it aims to deflect the asteroid rather than destroy it completely.

NASA plans to live stream the entire event on Sept. 26, and it's inviting the public to tune in on its website , Facebook , Twitter or YouTube . A live briefing will take place at 6 p.m. ET from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, which builds and manages the DART spacecraft.

Researchers expect the kinetic impact to take place at 7:14 p.m. ET. The space agency is also hosting an in-person event to mark the momentous occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nx9ZW_0iAwkyWH00
Dimorphos and Didymos to scale with familiar structures on Earth. Johns Hopkins University/APL

Scientists launched the small, $330 million probe last fall, sending it to travel nearly seven million miles away from Earth. It's carrying another small spacecraft called LICIACube, which will be released from DART 10 days before impact in an attempt to photograph the collision and resulting debris.

Astronomers currently estimate there are about 25,000 near-Earth asteroids that are 500 feet or larger in size. DART will hopefully provide critical data to aid researchers in preparing for a future asteroid that could have a catastrophic impact on our planet — if they happen to discover one.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian prompts moon rocket roll back to hangar

Faced with threatening weather from Hurricane Ian, NASA managers decided Monday to haul the $4.1 billion Artemis 1 rocket off its launch pad and back to the protection of the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building, likely ending any chance of launching the unpiloted moonshot before November.NASA said in a blog post the decision was made "after additional data gathered overnight did not show improving expected conditions for the Kennedy Space Center area. The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system."After two launch scrubs on Aug. 29 and Sept....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Disney reopens after closing as Hurricane Ian blasted Florida

Walt Disney World is gradually reopening its theme parks on Friday after closing for two days as Hurricane Ian flattened homes and businesses across Florida. Disney theme parks, including the Magic Kingdom, began opening their doors at 10 a.m. Epcot will reopen at 11 a.m., with Hollywood Studios set to reopen at noon and the Animal Kingdom theme park reopening at 1 p.m. Guests staying at Disney hotels may access the theme parks before they reopen to the public, Disney said on its website. People whose park passes were valid for the days during which Disney was closed this week may use them...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
116K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy