GV Wire
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
Hanford Sentinel
Marching to the beat of a different drum | Hanford Gourmet
In my last column I wrote about missing the boom-kat-kat-boom drum beat from the Moon Festival’s lion dance. This week I’m writing to the beat of another drum. Prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but work, school, and China Alley. However, the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps introduced them to a completely different world.
Housing Watch: Increasing homeownership for Hispanic families in Central California
Hispanics make up the largest ethnic group in each Central Valley county, but their large numbers don't translate into high homeownership rates.
sjvsun.com
COS eyes its own moonshot: incubating a four-year university experience in Tulare Co.
Tulare County residents will have the opportunity in November to decide the fate of a $95 million bond measure to assist facilities and programs at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Dubbed Measure C, voters could approve the bond issue with 55 percent of the vote to expand College of...
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer serves as honorary barista at Starbucks
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer traded in city hall for Starbucks -- he was an honorary barista on Tuesday.
yourcentralvalley.com
The 8th annual Crush Party is coming to Tulare
The Tulare Chamber of Commerce and the College of the Sequoias have partnered to host the 8th annual Crush Party on Oct. 7 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. The Crush Party is a a showcase of premium california wines and more. Tickets are $60 and available at tularechamber.org or...
Hanford Sentinel
Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'
The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
GV Wire
Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday
With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
Hobbs Grove ready to thrill visitors this weekend
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hobbs Grove, one of the Central Valley’s haunted attractions, is ready to welcome guests on Friday. According to their website, Hobbs Grove will be combining their Haunted House and Forest for one long attraction that will begin in their “long forgotten” Hidden Grove State Hospital. If you manage to escape, you […]
sjvsun.com
Fresnans have long-wanted an aquarium. It’s finally on the horizon.
Fresno’s long-awaited aquarium might finally be on the table – just not where you might expect. For 22 years, Fresnans have salivated over a billboard promise at the border of Fresno and Madera counties along Highway 99 promising an aquarium, dubbed Aquarius Aquarium. The sign remains up, the...
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
Too much Halloween candy? Fresno dental group wants to buy some
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno dental group is in the market for your (leftover) Halloween candy. The Willow Dental Group and America Forward is hosting their nine annual Halloween buyback – right after the holiday. The event begins Tuesday, Nov. 1st, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4th. Locals are invited to bring their left-over, […]
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
KMPH.com
Independent report in about several allegations against former VP of student affairs Lamas
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Did Fresno State react and respond properly to the allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct from Dr. Frank Lamas?. The report from a neutral, external investigation commissioned by the California State University Board of Trustees is now in. Nine reports were received about Lamas's...
KMPH.com
Student brings gun to elementary school in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — An elementary student is facing serious charges after it was learned they brought a weapon to school. School administrators learned about the incident on Thursday, the day after the child brought the gun onto the Alpine Vista School campus. Administrators called the Tulare Police Department...
Hanford Sentinel
Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford
The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday
CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
