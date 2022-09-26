ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Avalon, NJ
New Jersey State
Burlington, NJ
Stone Harbor, NJ
Sea Isle City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Wildwood Crest, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City Today

Pop-up chaos moves to Wildwood, leaves Ocean City in dust

The consensus among many people in Ocean City is that this past weekend – traditionally known for an invasion of tuner car enthusiasts who take over the resort – was relatively quiet, but for the people in Wildwood, New Jersey, it was the complete opposite. The notorious rally...
OCEAN CITY, MD
fox29.com

Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded

BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Permanent StoryWalk unveiled in Ocean City

On Friday, Sept. 23, Ocean City officials and the community were on-site at Lake Memorial Park, at 407 Wesley Ave., as the Ocean City Library cut the ribbon on its new permanent StoryWalk display, where pages of kids’ stories will be showcased in aluminum holders. Families enjoyed a beautiful afternoon reading “Strictly No Elephants,” a book written by Lisa Mantchev and illustrated by Taeeun Yoo.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
#Pier#The Run For The Fallen#Cape May Point#American Legion Post
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic County Clean Communities Program Announces Fall Litter Challenge

The Atlantic County Clean Communities Program, administered by Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), is excited to announce its Fall Litter Challenge that will begin on October 1st. The contest is open to all Atlantic County residents and challenges volunteers to pick up as much litter as possible from roadways, parks,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Live & Local Music Calendar

Noche de Verano Sin Ti: Celebration de Bad Bunny 9pm. Anchor Rock Club. Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck 2870 7th Ave. Sweetwater. Legacy 1-5pm. Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck 2870 7th Ave. Sweetwater. Five Times Famous Duo 7pm. Villain & Saint at Ocean. 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Tuesday, October 4th. Yuengs Wings...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Thrifting with a purpose in Ocean City

There is a quote that reads “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” Before you even walk through the doors of Oh Sea Thrift in Ocean City, you are bound to find something valuable through the windows. Shoppers are immediately introduced to a boutique store carrying some of the most unique items you may not find elsewhere, from gently worn clothing to carefully crafted dining ware, admired pieces of art and comfortable furniture.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally

More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
WILDWOOD, NJ

