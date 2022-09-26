Read full article on original website
seaislenews.com
Public Angered Over BPU Approval of Transmission Line For Wind Farm
A day after the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approvals for the Danish energy company, Orsted, to run a transmission line through Ocean City to connect an offshore wind energy farm to a land-based power grid, the public had their say. In two separate Zoom meetings, one in the...
45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we cainos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places...
The Jersey Shore begins to feel the remnants of Hurricane Ian
New Jersey has some coastal concerns as the remnants of Hurricane Ian make way north. News 12’s Lauren Due is in Thunderbolt 12.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Ocean City Today
Pop-up chaos moves to Wildwood, leaves Ocean City in dust
The consensus among many people in Ocean City is that this past weekend – traditionally known for an invasion of tuner car enthusiasts who take over the resort – was relatively quiet, but for the people in Wildwood, New Jersey, it was the complete opposite. The notorious rally...
fox29.com
Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded
BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
shorelocalnews.com
Permanent StoryWalk unveiled in Ocean City
On Friday, Sept. 23, Ocean City officials and the community were on-site at Lake Memorial Park, at 407 Wesley Ave., as the Ocean City Library cut the ribbon on its new permanent StoryWalk display, where pages of kids’ stories will be showcased in aluminum holders. Families enjoyed a beautiful afternoon reading “Strictly No Elephants,” a book written by Lisa Mantchev and illustrated by Taeeun Yoo.
This New Jersey Town is Named One of the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
There are so many beautiful small towns here in America that it would be hard to narrow it down to the top thousand, let alone the top 50. In a recent article by Architectural Digest, they managed to compile their data and put together the top 50 most beautiful small towns in America.
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
New Outrageously Popular Breakfast Spot Could Be Coming To Ocean County, New Jersey
This is fantastic news! Brick may be getting the best new breakfast spot in history! My family and I found this particular place when we lived in Florida for a few years. Now we have another one coming to Jersey and trust me, you will love it!. Eye spy an...
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic County Clean Communities Program Announces Fall Litter Challenge
The Atlantic County Clean Communities Program, administered by Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), is excited to announce its Fall Litter Challenge that will begin on October 1st. The contest is open to all Atlantic County residents and challenges volunteers to pick up as much litter as possible from roadways, parks,...
shorelocalnews.com
Live & Local Music Calendar
Noche de Verano Sin Ti: Celebration de Bad Bunny 9pm. Anchor Rock Club. Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck 2870 7th Ave. Sweetwater. Legacy 1-5pm. Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck 2870 7th Ave. Sweetwater. Five Times Famous Duo 7pm. Villain & Saint at Ocean. 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Tuesday, October 4th. Yuengs Wings...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
shorelocalnews.com
Thrifting with a purpose in Ocean City
There is a quote that reads “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” Before you even walk through the doors of Oh Sea Thrift in Ocean City, you are bound to find something valuable through the windows. Shoppers are immediately introduced to a boutique store carrying some of the most unique items you may not find elsewhere, from gently worn clothing to carefully crafted dining ware, admired pieces of art and comfortable furniture.
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
Murphy calls deadly Wildwood car rally an ‘awful tragedy,’ says officials will review what happened
In his first public comments on the deadly event, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday it’s an “awful tragedy” that two people died and two others were injured during a pop-up car rally that caused chaos in Wildwood this past weekend. The governor also said officials will examine...
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally
More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
