According to a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, only 6.8% of adults in the US have optimal cardiometabolic health. This study wasn’t just another paper saying Americans are overweight; it goes far beyond that, looking at blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and the presence of cardiovascular disease among other things. How did we get to a place where 9 in 10 adults are considered unhealthy? What can we do to get out of this?

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO