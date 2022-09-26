ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond

The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office finds felony escapee

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office found a felony escapee after he failed to return from work release. Phillip Campbell is described as a 43-year-old white man, about 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was found by deputies at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes

Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
LANDER, WY
oilcity.news

County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Accused Of Murder Refuses To Attend His Own Arraignment

Justin Armando Marquez, accused of second-degree murder, did not show up in Natrona County District Court for his arraignment and scheduling conference on Monday. Marquez is accused of stabbing Casper resident Ryan Schroeder more than 25 times in June 2021, and the body was found two months later in the Coal Mountain Road area west of Casper.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Council Considers Penalties for False Alarms

On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Casper police chief Keith McPheeters about the prevalence of false alarms in the community, where they come from, and what the city could do to address them. McPheeters said that over the past year, they've been researching how to address the issue...
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Three Killed in Head-On Collision Near Thermopolis Saturday Morning

THERMOPOLIS — A 52-year-old Casper Natrona High School science teacher, his son, and a Texas man were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 20 Saturday morning just south of Thermopolis. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on the highway when the...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
K2 Radio

This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Fatal Crash South Of Thermopolis, Wyoming

THERMOPOLIS, WYOMING –– On September 24, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 121.4 on US 20 south of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Around 10:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
K2 Radio

Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?

At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
CODY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

