Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond
The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office finds felony escapee
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office found a felony escapee after he failed to return from work release. Phillip Campbell is described as a 43-year-old white man, about 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was found by deputies at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported.
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes
Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
oilcity.news
Casper man charged after police seize almost 10 lbs. of suspected marijuana and five plants
CASPER, Wyo. — A defendant heard felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday after Casper police say they recovered almost 10 pounds of packaged marijuana from his residence last weekend. Rance Lehnen, 67, is charged with possession of marijuana in a felony weight and possession with intent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/26/22–9/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
oilcity.news
Driver dies, passenger injured in rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 28 on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A driver died and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Wyoming Highway 28 near Lander, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. It...
oilcity.news
County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
Man Accused Of Murder Refuses To Attend His Own Arraignment
Justin Armando Marquez, accused of second-degree murder, did not show up in Natrona County District Court for his arraignment and scheduling conference on Monday. Marquez is accused of stabbing Casper resident Ryan Schroeder more than 25 times in June 2021, and the body was found two months later in the Coal Mountain Road area west of Casper.
On Anniversary of Officer’s Death, Casper PD Reminds Community They’re ‘Right Here With You’
It was a year ago. It was a Monday night. It was one of the hardest stories we ever had to write. On September 27, 2021, the Casper Police Department announced the passing of Lieutenant Danny Dundas. The news shocked the entire community and, almost immediately, the tributes came pouring...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
Casper Council Considers Penalties for False Alarms
On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Casper police chief Keith McPheeters about the prevalence of false alarms in the community, where they come from, and what the city could do to address them. McPheeters said that over the past year, they've been researching how to address the issue...
sweetwaternow.com
Three Killed in Head-On Collision Near Thermopolis Saturday Morning
THERMOPOLIS — A 52-year-old Casper Natrona High School science teacher, his son, and a Texas man were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 20 Saturday morning just south of Thermopolis. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on the highway when the...
oilcity.news
Lake McKenzie waters restricted as state investigates possible cyanobacterial bloom
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is restricting water access to Lake McKenzie, located off Bryan Stock Trail, due to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s ongoing investigation into a potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water. As a precautionary measure, the water around Lake McKenzie has...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
wyo4news.com
Fatal Crash South Of Thermopolis, Wyoming
THERMOPOLIS, WYOMING –– On September 24, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 121.4 on US 20 south of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Around 10:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver...
Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?
At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
Red Flag Warning In Effect For Natrona Co., South-central Wyoming
The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning has been issued for Natrona County and much of south-central Wyoming through 6 p.m. today. "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly," the Weather Service said. "A...
oilcity.news
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
oilcity.news
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region
CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
