Orange County, TX

Port Arthur News

Criminal investigation ongoing into Vidor child’s disappearance

VIDOR — The case of a Vidor child who went missing and was later found safe at a home in Bridge City last week remains under investigation. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirmed Thursday that the investigation is continuing. Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from the...
VIDOR, TX
Orange County, TX
Call, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
VOTAW, TX
Port Arthur News

Cause of death of woman killed outside club released

Authorities have released the preliminary cause of death of a woman killed in gunfire outside of a local club last week. Shyne’ Holden, 32, of Port Arthur died from a gunshot wound to her torso, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said. Holden was fatally shot Sept. 18...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School

For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
newtoncountynews.net

Fatality in South Newton County, Orange Woman Dies

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Hwy. 62, near the Orange County line, that occurred Monday, September 26, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 017 Ford SUV was traveling north, while a 2021 Ford pickup was traveling south. It is reported that the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the SUV. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace. She was identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. The driver of the truck, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Burge of Call, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
ORANGE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
COLEMAN, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 21-27

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27:. A dog bite was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn. Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Perry. An assault was reported in the...
GROVES, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 28, 2022. Emile Frank Price Sr., 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
ktxs.com

Texas DPS investigating after collision kills two motorcyclists in Coleman County

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a fatal crash occurred in Coleman County. According to a press release, Mary Francene Nix, 72, of Coleman, was traveling north on US Highway 84 in a 2017 Nissan, Frontier, pickup truck when she steered left across the center stripe and struck two vehicles head on that we traveling south on US Highway 84.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

