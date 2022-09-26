Read full article on original website
Allison Woodworth Gardenier
4d ago
Instead of re-paving 481 fox the spots that absolutely need to be done ! Like from Pierce drive to the light near Aldis ! Use the rest to fix the pot holes on the side streets ! Or here’s an idea fox some of the sidewalks !
flackbroadcasting.com
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
Mayor Barlow Announces Completion Of Pedestrian Bridge Lighting Project
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, September 27, the completion of the O&W Pedestrian Bridge lighting project over the Oswego River and canal system in downtown Oswego. In December of 2021, the city secured a $145,771 state grant to partially fund the $378,701 total project cost to...
whcuradio.com
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
Fulton Fire Dept, Red Cross Help Families Stay Safe With Free Smoke Alarms
FULTON – The city of Fulton Fire Department and the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are teaming up to make households safer by installing free smoke alarms and providing fire prevention and safety information. The Fulton Fire Department is also working with the...
iheartoswego.com
Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments
The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
Camillus woman accused of abuse was conditionally OKed by school board to work at West Genesee
Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her son was approved by the West Genesee Board of Education to work for the school district in 2021. The woman, however, never ended up working in any schools in the district, West Genesee Central School District Superintendant David Bills said this week.
wwnytv.com
Sandy Creek sees flooding as they were hit with lake effect rain
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 24 hours, Sandy Creek has been hammered by lake effect rain. Data shows 4 inches of rain fell, leaving residents with rushing water and soaked sidewalks. “It’s a lot of water. All over. You can even take a boat out in...
cortlandvoice.com
Local organization acquires ‘forested acres’ in Cortland County
A local organization recently acquired six forested acres in Cortland County, which expands the “network of conserved lands” at the south end of Skaneateles Lake. According to a release by Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT), the organization’s acquisition is forested land in the town of Scott. “The...
Longtime Salina hotel to lay off 123 workers and turn building into luxury senior housing
Salina, N.Y. -- A longtime Salina hotel is being sold to a buyer who plans to turn it into luxury housing for people 55 and older. The Ramada by Wyndham, which has stood at 441 Electronics Parkway for 60 years, is scheduled to close on Dec. 22, putting all its 123 employees, many of them union members, out of work.
Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.
Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
wwnytv.com
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Jefferson & Oswego counties
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Parts of extreme southern Jefferson County and northern Oswego County were getting pummeled by lake effect rain Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for that area at around 9:30 a.m. It’s set to expire at 3:15 p.m. At that...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Oswego nuclear plant looks to the future, will be first in U.S. to make hydrogen
Scriba, N.Y. – Upstate New York’s largest nuclear power station is branching out into the hydrogen business in hopes of boosting its profits and its role in New York’s energy grid of the future. Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station soon will begin using a fraction of its...
wrvo.org
Oswego County nuclear plant aims to use nuclear power to address climate crisis
Local, state and federal leaders met at the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station in Oswego Wednesday morning for a “hydrogen celebration” in using nuclear energy to address the climate crisis. The U.S. Department of Energy previously awarded Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station $5.8 million for construction and installation...
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen garage goes up in flames, firefighters say
REMSEN- A garage went up in flames Wednesday afternoon in Oneida County. It was shortly before 3:45 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers began fielding calls of a structure fire at 4036 Old Route 287 in Remsen, NY. Emergency officials said it was a fully involved garage fire, with a house nearby.
5-hour standoff between man and deputies in Oswego County ends peacefully
Hannibal, N.Y. — A 5-hour standoff between deputies and a man who barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oswego County has ended peacefully. The man, Luis Feliciano, 30, walked out of the home in Hannibal and gave himself up to deputies, Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday.
