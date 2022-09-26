NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO