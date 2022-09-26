Biglaw Firm Offers NFTs To Lawyers Completing Its Metaverse Course In Experiment To Shove As Many Buzzwords In A Title

Why’s that? The deferral is making a comeback. Back in 2009, when Biglaw firms were faced with the problem of too many employees and not enough work, they came up with a unique plan to deal with this issue: the deferral. (This was part of a larger plan to deal with The Great Recession and also included mass layoffs, stealth layoffs, hiring freezes, and pretty much whatever Biglaw firms could think of to save a few bucks.) Incoming first-year associates’ start dates were delayed for up to a year (or sometimes longer) and many received compensation for going away with the understanding that they would be able to come back to the firm and resume their Biglaw careers after the deferral. Unfortunately, even the best laid plans fall apart, and some associates weren’t welcomed back to their firms on time — or at all, ever.

