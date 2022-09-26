Biglaw Firm Offers NFTs To Lawyers Completing Its Metaverse Course In Experiment To Shove As Many Buzzwords In A Title

Read full article on original website
The Best Biglaw Firms, Ranked By Summer Associates (2022)
The summer of 2022 was pretty exciting for summer associates — and not just because they were able to spend more time in the office in our “post”-pandemic world. Of course, law students who received offers of permanent employment knew that they’d be making bank after graduation, with starting salaries of $215,000 at firms that matched the Cravath scale. But money wasn’t the only thing summer associates were satisfied with. According to a new survey from the American Lawyer, they were quite happy with just about everything having to do with their experiences.
Biglaw Firm Defers Associate Start Dates To 2023 Due To Work Slowdown
Why’s that? The deferral is making a comeback. Back in 2009, when Biglaw firms were faced with the problem of too many employees and not enough work, they came up with a unique plan to deal with this issue: the deferral. (This was part of a larger plan to deal with The Great Recession and also included mass layoffs, stealth layoffs, hiring freezes, and pretty much whatever Biglaw firms could think of to save a few bucks.) Incoming first-year associates’ start dates were delayed for up to a year (or sometimes longer) and many received compensation for going away with the understanding that they would be able to come back to the firm and resume their Biglaw careers after the deferral. Unfortunately, even the best laid plans fall apart, and some associates weren’t welcomed back to their firms on time — or at all, ever.
From Biglaw To National Association For Law Placement
Hint: She’s a partner in the D.C. office of the firm’s intellectual property group. 10 minutes per profitability tip? Not bad! Join us and say goodbye to wasted time and money.
Book Review: 'The Lawyer’s Guide To Collaboration Tools And Technologies'
In March 2020, the course of all our lives shifted, and no matter how you look at it, the world will never be the same. Our communities, our perspectives, and the ways in which we interact were fundamentally changed due to the effects of the pandemic. Social distancing was required for far longer than anyone expected, and, as a result, we grew to rely on technology to bridge the communication gap, especially in the business world.
Reynen Court Finds New Executives Already On The Team
Christian Lang, Reynen Court’s previous head of strategy, will assume the role of President and Chief Operating Officer while Lodewijk Bonebakker, who has been heading up operations and security, will become the Chief Compliance and Security Officer. Both will report to CEO Andrew Klein. Reynen Court’s model of providing...
Being Smart About Utilization And Realization: How To Improve Your Contribution To Firm Profitability
Law firm economics can be a little opaque for associates. Partnerships typically aren’t great at explaining the business of law to non-partner firm members, and associates naturally focus their efforts on learning to be an effective lawyer. But like it or not, a law firm is ultimately a business, and if you aspire to have a long-term career in private practice, you need to understand the drivers of firm profitability and how you fit into the equation. In particular, you need to understand how to manage.
