Hays County commissioners to address letter of opposition from Travis County commissioners regarding SH 45 road project Sept. 27

Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Williamson County judge
Williamson County residents will vote in the county judge race as part of the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates, including incumbent Bill Gravell, are running for the Williamson County judge position this November. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Read Q&As...
Austin City Hall notebook: Downtown redevelopment details remain in the spotlight
Debate over the redevelopment of 305 S. Congress Ave. is continuing. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A new high-rise project on city-owned land and the redevelopment of the former Austin American-Statesman property are moving closer to reality. The first project, located on the site of a former health care facility and parking...
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
New northwestern Travis County Tax Office to offer services on RM 620
The satellite location of the Travis County Tax Office in Northwest Austin at the intersection of RM 620 and Wilson Parke Drive is expected to provide relief to the growing population in the region. (Courtesy Travis County Tax Office) A Travis County Tax Office opened at 8110 N. RM 620...
Austin groups to receive $20M to fight displacement amid Project Connect's rollout
The city has identified many neighborhoods near Project Connect routes, including those along East Riverside Drive and the future Blue Line, at different levels of displacement risk. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As Project Connect continues its development in Austin, planners are also working to limit the system's potential to push residents...
Lakeway overlay projects start Oct. 3
Lakeway 2022 overlay projects will run Oct. 3-14. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Drivers should expect some traffic delays around several Lakeway roads Oct. 3-14. Each street will receive edge milling, or stripping the edges of the pavement, and an overlay of 1.5 inches. This year's overlay program in Lakeway will...
Kyle to host informative, interactive town halls for upcoming $294M road bond election
The city of Kyle's first town hall regarding the $294 million road bond will be Oct. 1 at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The city of Kyle will host two open house meetings for the community to participate in and ask questions regarding the $294 million road bond on November's ballot. The bond contains 10.3 miles of road work spread across eight different projects throughout Kyle that will aid in improved mobility and safety.
New Braunfels leadership, fire department celebrate completion of Fire Station No. 2
New Braunfels Fire Station No. 2 is located at 2940 I-35, New Braunfels. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) New Braunfels leadership, the fire department and community members celebrated the completion of Fire Station No. 2 on Sept. 30 with an uncoupling ceremony at 2940 I-35, New Braunfels. The new fire station is approximately 16,300 square feet and cost around $7 million, funded by voter-approved 2019 bond.
‘So much anger’: Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for two counts of assault - offensive contact.
Tuscan Village planned unit development amendment approved by Lakeway City Council
Lakeway City Council approved an amendment to the Tuscan Village PUD Sept. 19. The PUD merges with The Oaks Phase 2 PUD and The Square at Lohmans on Main Street. (Courtesy City of Lakeway) A sixth amendment for the Tuscan Village Planned Unit Development, an area off the main street...
Williamson County moves ahead with road connecting US 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive
Williamson County Commissioners Court meetings are broadcast live on the county website and are open to the public every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 selected Joe Bland Construction LP to proceed with the construction of the CR 258 extension...
New Braunfels Bond Advisory Committee continues proposed project review process
The New Braunfels Bond Advisory Committee is considering 37 projects with focuses such as transportation, parks, library and economic development. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of New Braunfels held a series of public input meetings over the summer on the preliminary designs for proposed projects being considered for a...
New realty group managing homesite sales for new Rough Hollow neighborhood
Hacienda Heights, a new neighborhood with custom home sites in Rough Hollow, Lakeway is being managed by Rough Hollow Realty. (Courtesy Rough Hollow Realty) The newly formed Rough Hollow Realty group, located at 903 Highlands Blvd., Austin, is managing the marketing and custom homesite sales for Hacienda Heights, a new multimillion-dollar hilltop neighborhood in Rough Hollow.
Downtown Austin's HealthSouth site moving closer to redevelopment with affordable housing, community space
Aspen Heights Partners is proposing to build two residential towers with more than 900 apartments and additional community space on city-owned land in northeast downtown. (Courtesy City of Austin, STG Design) City Council could sign off on a final outline for the redevelopment of downtown's former HealthSouth property this week,...
Travis County commissioners vote 4-1 to approve Central Health's FY 2022-23 budget and tax rate
Travis County commissioners met Sept. 27 to approve Central Health's budget and tax rate as well as approve a performance audit on the district. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact Newspaper) The Travis County judge and commissioners voted 4-1 to approve Central Health’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate on Sept. 27....
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
Lake Travis waterfront eatery Vincent's on the Lake closing Sept. 30
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, will close its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Vincent’s on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront dining location at 5973 Hiline Road, Austin, will be closing its doors on Sept. 30. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sept. 23 that, due to economic conditions and low water levels, they had made a choice to close at the end of the month. 512-777-3132.
