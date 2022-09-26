ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State’s trio of NIL collective coexisting with different operations to achieve same goal

The negative reputation surrounding NIL is fading at Penn State. On June 30, 2021, the NCAA passed an interim policy that allowed college athletes to profit off of their own brand, and collegiate athletics hasn’t looked back since. Penn State has seen the formation of three main NIL collectives: Success With Honor, We Are NIL and Lions Legacy Club.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5

Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football attempts to fix previous backup quarterback issues with early experience for Drew Allar

James Franklin is making sure Penn State’s meltdown against Iowa last season won’t happen again. After leading 17-3 in the second quarter, quarterback Sean Clifford went down with an injury he wasn’t able to return from. The Hawkeyes were able to come back and win 23-20, as the Nittany Lions’ backup quarterback at the time, Ta’Quan Roberson, had a pitiful performance, completing just seven of his 21 pass attempts for 34 yards and two interceptions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley reflects on transfer 1 month in to the season

When wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley transferred to Penn State this offseason, it was likely he’d find a major role within the team’s offense. Even with the departure of current Washington Commander Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps hasn’t skipped a beat, and neither has Tinsley, who’s become more acclimated with the program each week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

