James Franklin is making sure Penn State’s meltdown against Iowa last season won’t happen again. After leading 17-3 in the second quarter, quarterback Sean Clifford went down with an injury he wasn’t able to return from. The Hawkeyes were able to come back and win 23-20, as the Nittany Lions’ backup quarterback at the time, Ta’Quan Roberson, had a pitiful performance, completing just seven of his 21 pass attempts for 34 yards and two interceptions.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO