Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s hockey as deep as ever at defensive end
After a below .500 season a year ago, Penn State made several key offseason additions that may drastically help improve the team. While the forward position has seemingly been solidified, the defenseman depth still has a few question marks coming into this season. While several key veterans are set to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer fails to capitalize on scoring chances in 2-1 loss to Michigan State
As the weather turned cold, so did Penn State’s offensive attack. The Nittany Lions came into their Thursday night contest against Michigan State on fire, finding the back of the net seven times in their last two games. However, the blue and white couldn't repeat that same offensive success losing 2-1.
Digital Collegian
Why the Penn State v. Northwestern matchup is a crucial tune-up game for the Nittany Lions | 1-0 Podcast
In this week's episode of "The 1-0 Podcast," co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph cover everything Penn State football heading into Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Engle and Ralph give an overview of Northwestern’s season thus far and how they expects the Wildcats to perform against Penn State’s defense.
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey struggles late in loss to No. 4 Minnesota Duluth
After splitting the season-opening series with the third-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, the Nittany Lions had another tough task ahead of them on Friday afternoon when they traveled to Canton, New York. The 11th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth for their third game of the season. Penn...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey loses late in overtime in back-and-forth matchup with No. 2 Northwestern
Two of the country’s strongest squads clashed Friday evening in a battle for the top of the Big Ten standings, and the game didn’t disappoint. Northwestern came out victorious, snapping Penn State’s seven-game winning streak with a 5-4 win in overtime. Junior Sophia Gladieux opened the scoring...
Digital Collegian
Previewing Penn State women’s hockey matchups against Minnesota Duluth and Saint Lawrence
After an exciting opening week of action for Penn State on the ice, it must keep its focus going into another crucial weekend of games. This past weekend, the squad split its two-game series with the then-No. 3 team in the country, the Wisconsin Badgers. After defeating the Badgers in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer picks up 1st conference loss at hands of Michigan State
After outsourcing its opponents 7-0 last week, No. 6 Penn State looked to continue its meteoric rise against conference rival Michigan State. The Spartans marched into Happy Valley and claimed a physical 2-1 victory over the Nittany Lions. The first 45 minutes set the tone for the rest of the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks for redemption against Big Ten foes
No. 12 Penn State continues Big Ten play as it lines up for another two-match weekend, traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday to face No. 8 Wisconsin then back home on Sunday for Michigan State. “It’s a late night for us on Friday… so we’ll get back pretty late, but...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey looks to remain undefeated in the Big Ten with 2 conference matchups this week
Penn State sits second in the Big Ten after a 3-0 win streak over teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions look to continue this streak as they face two more Big Ten opponents, Northwestern and Indiana, this weekend. Starting the contests Friday, the blue and white will travel to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey has high aspirations leading up to start of 2022-23 season
After finishing last season with a below .500 record, Penn State is reaching for the stars. The blue and white last appeared in the NCAA Tournament against Denver in 2018, when it suffered a 5-1 defeat. Since then, the Nittany Lions have failed to punch a ticket to the big...
Digital Collegian
Eye-opening defeat to Michigan ignites spark within Penn state women's volleyball
Penn State has a new stain on its perfect 12-0 record, and Michigan was the one to spill the drink Saturday at Rec Hall. The blue and white lost its first game of the season in a 3-0 sweep, putting together its worst offensive performance of the season and dropping three places in the national ranking as a result.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Northwestern heads to Beaver Stadium to open Penn State football’s conference slate
No. 11 Penn State is still rolling through its first four weeks of the season after a 19-point win over Central Michigan last weekend. The Nittany Lions welcome 1-3 Northwestern to Beaver Stadium for the last game before their bye week and a brutal October kicks off with games against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information as Penn State football takes on Northwestern
Penn State is a massive favorite for the second week in a row. The Nittany Lions open up as -4000 moneyline favorites against Northwestern, meaning someone would have to bet $4000 to win $100 on Penn State’s moneyline. On the other side of the spectrum, the Wildcats open as +1400 underdogs, according to FanDuel.
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s trio of NIL collective coexisting with different operations to achieve same goal
The negative reputation surrounding NIL is fading at Penn State. On June 30, 2021, the NCAA passed an interim policy that allowed college athletes to profit off of their own brand, and collegiate athletics hasn’t looked back since. Penn State has seen the formation of three main NIL collectives: Success With Honor, We Are NIL and Lions Legacy Club.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer unable to get offense going in loss to Villanova, drops last nonconference game
Penn State looked flat from the beginning in its match against Villanova, and it was unable to recover from a slow start. The Nittany Lions lost 1-0 to the Wildcats on Wednesday evening, their second loss away from home this season. With the loss, the blue and white drop to...
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5
Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football attempts to fix previous backup quarterback issues with early experience for Drew Allar
James Franklin is making sure Penn State’s meltdown against Iowa last season won’t happen again. After leading 17-3 in the second quarter, quarterback Sean Clifford went down with an injury he wasn’t able to return from. The Hawkeyes were able to come back and win 23-20, as the Nittany Lions’ backup quarterback at the time, Ta’Quan Roberson, had a pitiful performance, completing just seven of his 21 pass attempts for 34 yards and two interceptions.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley reflects on transfer 1 month in to the season
When wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley transferred to Penn State this offseason, it was likely he’d find a major role within the team’s offense. Even with the departure of current Washington Commander Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps hasn’t skipped a beat, and neither has Tinsley, who’s become more acclimated with the program each week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s major defensive rotations paying off through 4 games
As defensive coordinator Manny Diaz began to put the pieces of his newly inherited defense together this offseason, it wasn’t one player that stood out most to him, it was the entire group. Summer then turned to the fall, and Diaz made it apparent that this year’s Penn State...
Digital Collegian
‘The more fun you have, the easier it gets’ |Penn State club paintball shoots for victory in local tournaments
For the members of Penn State’s club paintball team, paintball isn’t just a birthday party activity. Every Sunday, the group gathers in a field, according to club member Alexander Ott. Members bring their paintball guns and protective gear and “let loose.”. When competing, though, Ott (senior-civil engineering)...
