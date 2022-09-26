(Social Media Post discovered Tuesday evening)...It was discovered by Southwest High School Officials. The post indicated an individual would be taking a weapon to school. There were no direct threats to students or staff. El Centro Police were notified, and they took the comment seriously. With help from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the subject who posted the comment was identified. During an interview, the juvenile admitted to creating the post as a prank. The juvenile said they never intended to harm anyone. Police say the juvenile responsible for the comments does not reside in Imperial County and does not attend local schools. The Police say with the collaboration of Homeland Security Investigations and school officials throughout the incident, they have determined there is no immediate threat to the schools or community related to the social media post. The Police Department and Central Union High School District take these threats seriously. They said the safety of the students and the community is their commitment. They said individuals responsible for threats and comments such as this one will be identified and prosecuted.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO