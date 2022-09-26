Read full article on original website
Dateland Student Arrested
A Dateland, Arizona elementary school student was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center after posting threats of violence on social media. Yuma County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report of a student posting threats on social media after being suspended for having a BB gun at Dateland Elementary School. According to the YCSO, the school was notified by students that the suspect was carrying what they believed to be a gun on the bus. A BB gun was found in the suspect's backpack. He was suspended by school authorities. After being told of the suspension, the suspect posted threats on social media targeting the school and students he believed reported him. The 12-year-old student was arrested and booked into the juvenile facility on charges ofDisrupting a School, Carrying a Weapon into School Grounds, and three counts of Making Threats.
Suspect Released From Jail
(Murder Suspect released)...The suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Winterhaven resident. 41 year old Jesus Galindo was killed in Winterhaven this past Saturday. A 21 year old Yuma resident was arrested in connection with the incident. It is now being reported there is not enough to charge the suspect and he was ordered released from jail. In California has to be charged within 48 hours of being arrested. Officials say in this case, they need to gather more information before charges can be filed.
Arrest Made After Social Media Threat
An arrest has been made in a social media threat of violence at Southwest High School in El Centro. According to Sgt. Aaron Messick of the El Centro Police Department, the department was made award of the threat at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday. The threat was made on a social media platform and shared by students at the school. The post was reported to police by a concerned parent. Officers, working with school officials, worked to identify the individual responsible for the threat. By the afternoon were able to identify the juvenile responsible for the post and make an arrest.
Event Added To El Centro Clean-Up
(Shredding Event)....It is Saturday. It was added to the Clean-up El Centro event. It will be set-up at 599 East Main Street in El Centro, from 8 am to 12 noon, the same as the clean-up drop off event. It is for El Centro residents only. They can shred personal Documents to prevent identity theft and to protect the environment. Each resident is allowed to bring in five Banker Boxes to shred for free.
Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters
(Yuma participating in National Event)...The national tribute is scheduled for October 8th and 9th. Light the Night For Fallen Firefighters is the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. In Yuma, they are making it a week lomng memoria. Beginning Sunday October 2nd and continuing through Sunday October 9th all Yuma Fire Stations as well as Yuma City Hall will be lit 24 hours a day. This is the 41st annual National observation of the memorial weekend and will include services to be held on Sunday October 9th at the National Fallen Firefighter's Memorial on the grounds of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
El Centro Fire Department Open House
(Fire Department Open House in October)...The El Centro Fire Department is hosting the Open House. It will be held October 8 at the El Centro Fire Station #3 and First Responders Park at 1910 North Waterman in El Centro. From 9:00 am until 1:00 pm there will be demonstrations, static displays, safety city, Handouts, and a visit from Sparky. Everyone, especially the kids, are encouraged to attend.
Social Media Post Draws A Lot Of Attention
(Social Media Post discovered Tuesday evening)...It was discovered by Southwest High School Officials. The post indicated an individual would be taking a weapon to school. There were no direct threats to students or staff. El Centro Police were notified, and they took the comment seriously. With help from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the subject who posted the comment was identified. During an interview, the juvenile admitted to creating the post as a prank. The juvenile said they never intended to harm anyone. Police say the juvenile responsible for the comments does not reside in Imperial County and does not attend local schools. The Police say with the collaboration of Homeland Security Investigations and school officials throughout the incident, they have determined there is no immediate threat to the schools or community related to the social media post. The Police Department and Central Union High School District take these threats seriously. They said the safety of the students and the community is their commitment. They said individuals responsible for threats and comments such as this one will be identified and prosecuted.
Regular IID Board Meeting
(IID Board of Directors Meet Tuesday)....The meeting has very few action items on the agenda. One of the items is a service agreement request for Salton Sea Air Quality Mitigation Program Management. Most of the meeting will be taken up with a Budget Workshop at the end of the regular agenda. The Directors go into public session at 1:00 pm Tuesday. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
Heber Schools Provide More Than Education
(Schools provide free healthcare and mental health services to all students)....The Heber Elementary School District has taken a step toward helping solve access to healthcare issues that have plagued rural communities like the Imperial Valley for decades. Through a partnership with Hazel Health, Heber Schools will be providing it's nearly...
Agricultural Benefit Advisory Committee
(Ag Benefit Advisory Committee to hold a special meeting)...It will be Monday. The zoom meeting will begin at 3:00 pm. Get the zoom information from the Ag Commissioners office. During the meeting they will discuss the Concept Memo provided by Sun Community for Desert Milling. For more information contact the Ag Commissioners office in El Centro.
2nd Annual Autumn And The Arts Fundraiser
Fundraiser to celebrate Students, Art and Education)....It is the 2nd annual Autumn and the Arts Fundraiser. It will be held October 6 and will be hosted by the Imperial County Office of Education Foundation For Education. They say students around the county are preparing for the event. The Foundation, an auxiliary organization of the ICOE, says they will be showcasing the many talents of local students through an art exhibit during its Autumn and the Arts Fundraiser. Most of the art pieces exhibited will be available for purchase, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the artwork will be given to participating student artists in the form of scholarships. For more details and ticket information go to foundation.icoe.org/fundraiser.
New County Budget
(Board of Supervisors approve new County Budget)....It is for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The spending plan was approved at the Board meeting Tuesday. The new budget totals $598.1 million. By law, it has to be balanced. The spending plan includes $79.9 million for public protection. $204.7 million for public assistance. $138.2 million for health and sanitation. Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Jesus Eduardo Escobar said the document reflects the Boards committment to public safety, economic development, working families, and guiding the County towards a stronger future that is fiscally sound and forward thinking. More detailed information on the new spending plan is available at imperialcounty.openbook.questica.com/.
Next Week Is Public Power Week
(IID celebrates Public Power Week)...Public Power Week is October 2nd through the 8th. The Imperial Irrigation District will join more than 2,000 other community-powered, not for profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans. Public Power Week helps customers and stakeholders understand how they can better engage with their community-owned utility and benefit from its offerings. IID provides a variety of incentives, resources, assistance programs and an energy rewards program that offers numerous rebates for energy efficiency measures to help improve home comfort and reduce energy costs. Program information is available at iid.com.
