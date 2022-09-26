NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend will be sunny and dry, with temperatures a little below average. Cool northerly winds keep our highs Friday below average in the high 70s, with overnight lows on the North Shore in the high 40s and South Shore in the low 60s. We will have this fall-like feel through the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO