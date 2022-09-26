ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Baton Rouge native in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox8live.com

Sunny and below-normal through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend will be sunny and dry, with temperatures a little below average. Cool northerly winds keep our highs Friday below average in the high 70s, with overnight lows on the North Shore in the high 40s and South Shore in the low 60s. We will have this fall-like feel through the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial Museum

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians....
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The following information was provided by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS):. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning Oct. 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy