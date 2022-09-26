Read full article on original website
St. Tammany grand jury indicts three for murder of Lacombe man dumped in Florida swamp
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Three people accused of murdering a Lacombe man and dumping his corpse in a Florida swamp were indicted Wednesday (Sept. 28) by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury. District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said 37-year-old Jason James of Lacombe, 36-year-old Patrick McCarty of Slidell and 17-year-old...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
Fallout from Hurricane Ian is expected to worsen Louisiana’s insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The toll of mega storm Ian will go well beyond Florida. Damage caused by the hurricane in southwest Florida is expected to make the insurance crisis in Louisiana worse. Stephen Lovecchio is a branch owner with TWFG Insurance. “It is also going to hurt specifically a...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
Sunny and below-normal through the weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend will be sunny and dry, with temperatures a little below average. Cool northerly winds keep our highs Friday below average in the high 70s, with overnight lows on the North Shore in the high 40s and South Shore in the low 60s. We will have this fall-like feel through the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s.
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial Museum
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians....
SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The following information was provided by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS):. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning Oct. 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments.
