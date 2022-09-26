Julia Roberts Is Ready to Play Her Biggest Role Yet — a Matchmaker for This 'RHOBH' Star

Julia Roberts is many things: romcom Queen, mother, Oscar -winning actress, and now, she’s ready to play matchmaker for her A-list friends! Roberts found love over 20 years ago with her now-husband Daniel Moder , and she’s ready to help her friends and acquaintances find love for themselves. Her new unofficial client? None other than The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Beauvais talked about how she met Roberts at HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, D.C., on Sept 24. “I just met Julia Roberts; she said, ‘Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this,’ and I said, ‘Oh my god, I can just die now. I don’t even need the boyfriend.’”

“She said ‘I need a moment’ when she saw me, and I was like, ‘You? I need a moment!'” Beauvais added.

Later in the night, ET caught up with Roberts to hear about her side of the encounter, and she immediately confirmed it, saying, “She needs a boyfriend! I’m going to be thinking about it all day.”

We’re excited to see if Roberts can work her magic on this like how she does on screen!

So Beauvais is currently single and co-parenting her twin boys, named Jaid and Jax, 14, with her ex-husband Mike Nilon. Beauvais has been very open about the beauty and struggles of single motherhood, telling fans about every detail.

Now, this isn’t the first time Roberts has tried to play matchmaker. Per People , Connie Britton revealed on Busy Philipps’ show Busy Tonight that Roberts has tried to help her find love as well, saying, “I’ve gotten to be friends with Julia Roberts. She tried to set me up with somebody… It hasn’t worked out yet, but at least mama tried, you know what I’m saying.”

