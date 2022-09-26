Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Meet Eagle Township school board candidates
Michael Berg, a licensed therapist and program manager for a large health network, and Tim Hardt, a sales training manager, are seeking a seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board for Eagle Township in the Nov. 8 election. Learn more about the candidates below:. Name: Michael Berg. Age: 43.
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
Current Publishing
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame
Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern going green
Hamilton Southeastern Schools rolled out its first electric school bus earlier this month. The bus is the second in Hamilton County, with Carmel Clay Schools unveiling its in 2020. The bus is the first in what HSE Director of Transportation Zach McKinney hopes will be the first in a fleet...
Current Publishing
Mayor Styron presents Zionsville 2023 budget proposal
Mayor Emily Styron introduced a proposal for Zionsville’s 2023 budget during a Sept. 22 budget workshop. Styron stated that the town is ending 2022 with more than $57 million in fund balance, which is greater than the starting fund balance in 2020. The initial draft of the 2023 budget accounts for an anticipated $34,525,806 in revenue and $41,569,569 in expenditures.
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses why he plans to nix ordinance restricting the use of drones
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton discusses why he plans to ask the city council to nix an ordinance restricting the use of drones. We’ll also get an update on the city’s national opioid settlement money, and this weekend’s Oktoberfest festival.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
WTHI
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: CCPR, city celebrate reopening of Meadowlark Park
From left, Michael Klitzing, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation director; Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard; Clay Township board member Matt Snyder; Carmel City Council President Kevin “Woody” Rider; and Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell help cut the ribbon Sept. 26 to celebrate the reopening of Meadowlark Park at 450 Meadow Ln. Klitzing described it as a re-imagined park with a new state-of-the art playground. The renovation was made possible by a more than $3.5 million investment by Clay Township through its Clay Township Impact Program. Before the upgrades, the park had aging equipment and drainage issues. The playground, restrooms and pickleball courts were completed in May. The improvements were recently completed with work on the trails and the basketball court. (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
WLFI.com
County council approves removal of township trustee
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Council has approved a resolution to remove Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles from office. At Tuesday morning's meeting, the council voted unanimously to oust Coles before her term ends in January. The decision now moves to circuit court Judge Sean Persin.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Nashville and Columbus, IN named among ‘Most Beautiful Small Towns in America’
Two towns in the southern half of Indiana are being celebrated for their beauty. Architectural Digest has named Nashville (#19) and Columbus (#53) among the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America. Nashville, IN. Nashville is in Brown County, an area where thousands flock to in the fall to see...
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
Current Publishing
Story Cottage to open new facility in October
Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.
visitwabashcounty.com
6 must-see historic home renos in Wabash County: Hidden passages, a 170+ year-old barn, & more
Revitalizing historic properties and bringing new life to communities is a concept captured in many popular TV shows. Viewers often enjoy the before and afters, the obstacles, the surprising finds, and the stories of homeowners brave enough to attempt projects. But you don’t have to watch HGTV or Netflix to...
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
pendletontimespost.com
Beeson heads back to state for fourth time
ANDERSON — Lapel High School’s back-to-back girls state golf champion will make her return to Prairie View Golf Club on Friday to defend her title. In a year in which only two individuals at regional advanced (down from the typical five), carding an even-par 72 on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Edgewood Golf Course was more than enough for Lapel’s Macy Beeson to secure one of the spots.
Current Publishing
Le Macaron French Pastries aims for December opening in Carmel’s Clay Terrace
Westfield residents Mary Lynn and her husband, Daniel Fanning, were shopping around for the right franchise. “I had been researching different franchise opportunities in the area and I just hadn’t come across anything that we were financially able to do,” Lynn said. Lynn said they were looking into...
