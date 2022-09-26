Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of...
NewsTimes
Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve. The Ravens announced the move Thursday, a day after coach John Harbaugh said that Pierce had a torn biceps. The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.
