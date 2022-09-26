Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
alxnow.com
BREAKING: Potomac Yard Metro station opening pushed back to 2023
(Updated 2:15 p.m.) The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that the Potomac Yard Metro station’s opening will be delayed yet again. WMATA said in a statement that the Metro shutdown impacting all of Alexandria will be extended into November and the station, set to open this fall, will not open until sometime in 2023.
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
theburn.com
Construction underway on Loudoun’s new Reservoir Park
Area residents have been waiting for years for work to begin on the new Reservoir Park coming to the southeast shore of the Beaverdam Reservoir next to Ashburn— and now, county officials have announced work is getting underway. However, as part of the construction work, public access to the...
Fairfax Times
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million
Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
alxnow.com
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
While it’s been a busy week in Alexandria, what’s likely the biggest story of the week dropped this afternoon as WMATA announced that the Potomac Yard Metro station has been delayed yet again. The time, the station’s opening has been pushed back to sometime in 2023, with the...
alxnow.com
West End car repair shop expanding with new dealership
A former National Tire and Battery (NTB) in the West End could be transformed into a used car dealership if the repair shop next door can get approval. Koons of Alexandria has filed an application for a special use permit to establish a used car dealership at the former NTB building at 5800 Edsall Road, just off S. Van Dorn Street.
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council decries Governor Youngkin’s anti-trans schools proposal
The Alexandria City Council, on Wednesday, says that Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use stigmatize and undermine children, and puts their lives at risk. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Education, Council backed the position of Alexandria City Public Schools...
WJLA
Water main break creates sinkhole in Arlington: Here's what area to avoid
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A water main break in Arlington created a sinkhole Thursday evening, diverting traffic as water flooded the roadway. Long Bridge Drive between 6th Street South and Boundary Channel Drive is blocked and officials are telling drivers to prepare for a possible prolonged closure. Officials are...
alxnow.com
Open houses in Alexandria this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Floor-to-ceiling windows, wine fridge, outdoor terrace. Open: Saturday, 12-3 p.m. (David Mayhood – The Mayhood Company) 919 Duke Street, Old Town. 3 BR/2.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Wood burning fireplace, pine wood...
WUSA
New DC housing director answers to filthy, dangerous conditions inside some public housing units
WASHINGTON — When WUSA9 showed up to Potomac Gardens on Capitol Hill to report on a story at the public housing development in the Spring, residents were quick to point out multiple dangerous and unsanitary conditions including mold, bugs, rodents and padlocks on gates that the DC Fire Department later deemed a fire hazard.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Kid Reporter From Alexandria Named For Scholastic Kids Press Program — “A fifth grader from Alexandria is one of 29 students around the world chosen as Kid Reporters for Scholastic.” [Patch]. It’s Friday — Rain in the evening and overnight. High of 62 and low of 54....
alxnow.com
New cafe with ‘light fare’ coming to Alexandria’s darkest hotel
The Electra America Hospitality Group (EAHG) has filed an application to open a new cafe with outdoor seating at Hotel AKA — an Old Town North Holiday Inn replacement at 625 First Street with a dark exterior. The amendment to allow a cafe is bundled in with an official...
thezebra.org
Tons of Trucks Coming To Alexandria Saturday, October 15
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Kids love trucks. They can go on for days about seeing one up close. So there’s no question they will be excited about an event happening in Alexandria in a few weeks. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the city is hosting Tons of Trucks. The popular...
arlnow.com
NEW: Police investigating death in Lacey Woods Park
The park at 1200 N. George Mason Drive, west of Ballston, includes wooded trails, athletic fields and courts, and a popular playground. Police tape could be seen across the entrance to one of the trails. Arlington County police tweeted just before 8 a.m. that “there is no known threat to...
ffxnow.com
Police: Motorcyclist died after crash on I-495 near Inova Fairfax
(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on I-495 South in the Annandale area last Friday (Sept. 23), the agency announced today (Thursday). According to police, 25-year-old Carlos Javier Velez Mantalvo from Orlando, Florida, was riding a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, going...
tysonsreporter.com
For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”
Mostafavi is now 47, the same age as his dad when he opened Box Office Video in Langley Shopping Center — only 2 miles from the site of the new South Block. “Me having that same experience at the same time in my life and opening in the same place where he opened it, it’s just kinda…” he said, trailing off and clearly emotional about the thought. “My dad lives in Vienna now and owns a Persian restaurant there. That’s kind of his retirement.”
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
staffordsheriff.com
50 Ways to Leave an Accident Scene
Channeling a slight modification to the Paul Simon song “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” a man took a creative path as he attempted to flee an accident scene yesterday morning in Stafford County. On September 28th at 7:43 a.m. Sergeant A.I. Assur responded to a single vehicle...
WUSA
Alexandria prepares for potential flooding from Hurricane Ian
We know that area floods easily. It doesn't take a tropical storm. with remnants of Ian heading our way --- the city is getting ready.
