ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

BREAKING: Potomac Yard Metro station opening pushed back to 2023

(Updated 2:15 p.m.) The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that the Potomac Yard Metro station’s opening will be delayed yet again. WMATA said in a statement that the Metro shutdown impacting all of Alexandria will be extended into November and the station, set to open this fall, will not open until sometime in 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Construction underway on Loudoun’s new Reservoir Park

Area residents have been waiting for years for work to begin on the new Reservoir Park coming to the southeast shore of the Beaverdam Reservoir next to Ashburn— and now, county officials have announced work is getting underway. However, as part of the construction work, public access to the...
ASHBURN, VA
Fairfax Times

Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program

Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, VA
Traffic
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
mocoshow.com

Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million

Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
ROCKVILLE, MD
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

While it’s been a busy week in Alexandria, what’s likely the biggest story of the week dropped this afternoon as WMATA announced that the Potomac Yard Metro station has been delayed yet again. The time, the station’s opening has been pushed back to sometime in 2023, with the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

West End car repair shop expanding with new dealership

A former National Tire and Battery (NTB) in the West End could be transformed into a used car dealership if the repair shop next door can get approval. Koons of Alexandria has filed an application for a special use permit to establish a used car dealership at the former NTB building at 5800 Edsall Road, just off S. Van Dorn Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Mcmahon
alxnow.com

Open houses in Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Floor-to-ceiling windows, wine fridge, outdoor terrace. Open: Saturday, 12-3 p.m. (David Mayhood – The Mayhood Company) 919 Duke Street, Old Town. 3 BR/2.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Wood burning fireplace, pine wood...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Kid Reporter From Alexandria Named For Scholastic Kids Press Program — “A fifth grader from Alexandria is one of 29 students around the world chosen as Kid Reporters for Scholastic.” [Patch]. It’s Friday — Rain in the evening and overnight. High of 62 and low of 54....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Landmark Mall#Direct Access#The Neighborhoods#The Dot#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dot#I 395
thezebra.org

Tons of Trucks Coming To Alexandria Saturday, October 15

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Kids love trucks. They can go on for days about seeing one up close. So there’s no question they will be excited about an event happening in Alexandria in a few weeks. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the city is hosting Tons of Trucks. The popular...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

NEW: Police investigating death in Lacey Woods Park

The park at 1200 N. George Mason Drive, west of Ballston, includes wooded trails, athletic fields and courts, and a popular playground. Police tape could be seen across the entrance to one of the trails. Arlington County police tweeted just before 8 a.m. that “there is no known threat to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Police: Motorcyclist died after crash on I-495 near Inova Fairfax

(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on I-495 South in the Annandale area last Friday (Sept. 23), the agency announced today (Thursday). According to police, 25-year-old Carlos Javier Velez Mantalvo from Orlando, Florida, was riding a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, going...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
tysonsreporter.com

For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”

Mostafavi is now 47, the same age as his dad when he opened Box Office Video in Langley Shopping Center — only 2 miles from the site of the new South Block. “Me having that same experience at the same time in my life and opening in the same place where he opened it, it’s just kinda…” he said, trailing off and clearly emotional about the thought. “My dad lives in Vienna now and owns a Persian restaurant there. That’s kind of his retirement.”
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
staffordsheriff.com

50 Ways to Leave an Accident Scene

Channeling a slight modification to the Paul Simon song “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” a man took a creative path as he attempted to flee an accident scene yesterday morning in Stafford County. On September 28th at 7:43 a.m. Sergeant A.I. Assur responded to a single vehicle...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy