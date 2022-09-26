ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Betty White auction in Beverly Hills brings in whopping $4 million

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEh4b_0iAwiIoh00

The Betty White memorabilia auction held over the weekend in Beverly Hills brought in a whopping $4 million.

According to Julien's Auctions, the top-selling item was White's director's chair from the set of "Golden Girls," which sold for $76,800 - 76 times the original estimate.

Scripts from the pilot and final episode of the popular TV show sold for more than $50,000.

Plus, White's sapphire-and-diamond ring worn on the "Mary Tyler Moore'' show sold for $32,000.

The beloved comedic actress died in December 2021. She was 99 years old.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Wildly successful auction of Betty White memorabilia brings in $4 million

The appetite for Betty White memorabilia exceeded all expectations this weekend, after an auction that was estimated to bring maybe $600,000 made more than $4 million.About 1,600 pieces of memorabilia from Betty White's life and career were sold in Beverly Hills this weekend, making six times more than Julien's Auctions originally estimated."You would be hard-pressed to find an individual as iconic and well-loved as Betty White, whose impact is absolutely multi-generational," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions, said in a statement.A director's chair used by White during the production of "Golden Girls" sold for $76,800, far exceeding its original estimate of $1,000. Scripts from the show's pilot and final episodes, which were signed by the cast, sold for $57,600 and $51,000, respectively.A sapphire and diamond ring worn on "The Mary Tyler Moore show" sold for $32,000, 35 times its original estimate, Julien's Auctions said. And it wasn't just show business items that fetched a high price. A 1950s oil painting of White sold for $43,700.Betty White died at the age of 99, just before her 100th birthday, on New Year's Eve of 2021.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot

LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Golden Girls#City News Service Inc
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy