Betty White auction in Beverly Hills brings in whopping $4 million

The Betty White memorabilia auction held over the weekend in Beverly Hills brought in a whopping $4 million.

According to Julien's Auctions, the top-selling item was White's director's chair from the set of "Golden Girls," which sold for $76,800 - 76 times the original estimate.

Scripts from the pilot and final episode of the popular TV show sold for more than $50,000.

Plus, White's sapphire-and-diamond ring worn on the "Mary Tyler Moore'' show sold for $32,000.

The beloved comedic actress died in December 2021. She was 99 years old.