Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as of Thursday morning. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding...
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

