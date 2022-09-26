Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay area fire crews take school buses-turned-ambulances to Fort Myers
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-man crew from Pasco and Hernando County fire rescues made the trek down to Fort Myers on Thursday on several ambulance buses to help transport hospitals and healthcare facilities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The Pasco County buses that are going down are fully operational,”...
Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
Here's where you can dispose of Ian debris in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made its way through the Tampa Bay region, homeowners have likely noticed their yards full of debris. As people clean up the storm's mess to keep themselves and others safe, they will need a place to get rid of it. Luckily, several counties...
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
'Vegetation debris drop off' opened in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A vegetation debris drop off has been opened in Pinellas Park as the Tampa area begins the cleanup process from Hurricane Ian. Hitting Florida as a category 4 storm, Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States. Tampa city officials...
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as of Thursday morning. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding...
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
RESOURCES: See what's available to Tampa Bay-area residents, businesses affected by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit Florida and the United States. Despite being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state, Ian left behind a trail of destruction. Several agencies are offering assistance to residents and businesses who...
Uber offers free round-trip rides to Tampa Bay area hurricane shelters
TAMPA, Fla. — If you don't have a ride to an evacuation shelter ahead of Hurricane Ian, don't worry — Uber has got you covered. The rideshare app announced on Tuesday that it is offering free round-trip rides to and from state-approved shelters throughout the Tampa Bay area.
LIVE UPDATES: Manatee County Schools will be closed Monday, county administrator says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hillsborough County residents brace to Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
Generator fire in Pinellas Park sends 2 people to hospital with injuries
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A generator started a fire at a home that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night, the Pinellas Park Fire Department said. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home on 53rd Way near 82nd Terrace N. A woman who lives there told 10 Tampa Bay one of the people rushed to the hospital had third-degree burns.
'Our primary challenge is power': Manatee County leaders say 85.5K homes without in dark after Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County leaders have begun recovery efforts following the impacts of Hurricane Ian — one of the county's major concerns remains the lack of power. According to Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes, out of 199,000 Florida Power and Light customers, 85,500 households in...
Tampa Electric says power outages will be restored to 'vast majority of customers' by Sunday night
TAMPA, Fla. — With widespread power outages throughout the region after Hurricane Ian, Tampa Electric provided an update Friday afternoon that said they anticipate the “vast majority of customers” will have electricity restored by Sunday night. Some portions of Polk County and eastern Hillsborough County, which had...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Emergency shelters open across Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay area shelters are open for those needing a place to go. In Hillsborough County, all 43 available area shelters are now welcoming people through their doors. "Life at the shelter is not glamorous," said Shelter Manager Carlos Mercado, who runs the site at Erwin...
Photos show damage at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
SARASOTA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian caused some damage at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ). New pictures from outside of the airport show damage inside and outside the airport. 10 Tampa Bay reporter Miguel Octavio went out to the airport on Thursday morning and saw damage to the...
