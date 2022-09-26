Read full article on original website
Related
Bless You Boys
Tigers 2, Royals 1: The bullpen does some heavy lifting
After a late scratch of Matt Manning moments before the start of the game due to “arm fatigue,” the bullpen pulled off a fantastic patchwork effort with a 2-1 victory, all the runs being scored in the first inning. Will Vest got the emergency start for the Tigers...
Bless You Boys
Tigers linked to three of MLB Pipelines top 50 international free agents
There are many ways to build up a farm system. While the Detroit Tigers have been largely using high picks in the draft to do so, the international free agency period is an equally important aspect where the teams with top farm systems seem to consistently take advantage. The Tigers have not been among them. In fact, we have to go back to Milwaukee Brewers shortstop, Willy Adames, for the last Tigers international free agent signing who really panned out in the major leagues.
Comments / 0