Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It’s no joke because it almost cost an Ohio woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in the scam are doing the right thing. You...
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
Tropical threat stays away from SGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Major Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers along the SW coast of Florida. Catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding are expected as the storm pushes inland across central Florida. Ian weakens as it slowly tracks NE across the state. Thursday Ian...
South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course
LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing list. If more closings are announced, we will update this story. ABAC...
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
First Alert Weather
The greatest effects from Ian comes today. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Tomorrow winds relax some, with little to no rain expected in Southwest GA. Cool AM temps upper 50s to lower-middle 70s PM. Weekend will be wonderful as highs warm to near 80 degrees. More of the same next week. Looks like we will reach 3 + weeks without rain for most of Southwest Georgia.
Georgia Power proposes 12% rate increase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I think it’s inappropriate for you guys to raise this thing every time I turn around, that’s inappropriate behavior,” says angry customer over proposed rate increase. “I do know there are a lot of people who are unable to pay their utility bills,” says a church leader who opposes the rate hike. “Don’t raise my rates,” says another customer opposing the increase.
Arkansas senator pushes plan to speed up construction projects using drone inspections
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the I-40 bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas closed for months due to a crack last year, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), looked for solutions to speed up construction inspections. “It was a very, very serious problem,” Boozman said. “And during the course of that time we...
