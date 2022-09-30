ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hurricane Ian: What’s Open this Weekend in Tampa Bay

By Brie Gorecki
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hc01G_0iAwhlFr00

Businesses and parks throughout Tampa Bay that temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian are beginning to resume operations this weekend.

We will continue to update this list with more information as it comes through, however it is still best to check in with each business before you go as things can change.

You can also explore 20+ Fun Things to Do this Weekend in Tampa Bay for more fun ideas-we’ve updated this list as well since we’ve seen a lot of changes due to the storm.

We’re also sharing ways your family can donate your time or dollars to help support the Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

Tampa Area Confirmed Closures and Openings:

*Please note, these dates are subject to change.

City of Tampa Parks and Recreation:

“All parks, centers and facilities will remain closed through the weekend to allow for essential post #HurricaneIan cleanup. All programs, rentals and events will return to normal operations beginning on Monday. We thank you for hanging in there with us as we clear fallen trees and debris throughout the city and in all 194 of #YourTampaParks.”

Hillsborough County Parks and Preserves :

“County conservation parks will remain closed until Monday, Oct. 3. County preserves remain closed until further notice.”

Pinellas County Parks and Preserves :

“Most Pinellas County parks, preserves, boat ramps and beach access parks

will reopen 7:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.”

ZooTampa :

*9/30 Update: ZooTampa is open for regular operating hours today. Creatures of The Night Member Night for 9/30 has been cancelled. Creatures of the Night will resume on October 1.

Tampa Bay History Center:

*9/30 Update: Tampa Bay History Center reopens on Friday, September 30 and will welcome guests back with free admission for the day. The Columbia Cafe will reopen at 11am.

Straz Center :

*9/30 Update: All performances and activities are set to resume on October 1st

Statement from The Straz Center:

Performances of the Straz produced Avenue Q , Opera Tampa’s Spanish Nights and Jobsite Theater’s Picasso at the Lapin Agile are affected by the closing. Ticketholders will be contacted by the Straz Center’s Ticket Sales Office to learn about options for exchanges and refunds.

Classes and activities at the Patel Conservatory have been cancelled for the rest of the week. Parents and students will be contacted by a representative of the Patel Conservatory. Patel Conservatory will reopen on Monday, Oct. 3

Florida Aquarium :

*9/30 Update: Will reopen to the public at 9:30am on Saturday, October 1st

Hillsborough County Public Libraries:

9/30 Statement: “The following libraries will be open for you to cool off, charge your devices, access the public Wi-Fi, and borrow books on Saturday, October 1 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

  • Bloomingdale Regional Public Library
  • C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library
  • Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
  • Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library
  • Seffner-Mango Branch Library

All library locations will resume pre-storm operations on Monday, October 3.”

The Dali Museum :

*9/30 Update: Regular business hours have resumed

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay:

*9/30 Update: Busch Gardens will remain closed and will reopen to the public on Saturday, October 1st.

Sparkman Wharf :

*9/30 Update: Reopening to the public at 4pm on September 30th

Tampa International Airport :

*9/30 Update: All operations have resumed.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport :

*9/30 Update: All operations have resumed

Sunken Gardens :

*9/30 Update: Still closed until further notice

Great Explorations Childrens Museum:

*9/30 Update: Will reopen to the public on Saturday, October 1st

MOSI:

*9/30 Update: MOSI is back open to the public

Glazer Children’s Museum:

*9/30 Update: Will reopen to the public on Saturday, October 1st

Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center at The St. Pete Pier :

*9/30 Update: Will open to the public on Saturday, October 1st

Clearwater Marine Aquarium :

*9/30 Update: Is now reopen to the public. $5 admission discount in effect through Sunday, October 2nd.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature :

*9/30 Update: Will reopen to the public at 10am on Saturday, October 1st

LEGOLAND Florida (including Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park:

*9/30 Update: All three parks remain closed until further notice.

Tampa Bay Lightning:

*9/30 Update: No reschedule dates for preseason games on 9/28-29 have been announced. 30th Anniversary events on October 1-2 have been posponed.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA):

*9/30 Update: Only EOC and Medical Transportation at this time. Regular operations will resume on Saturday, October 1st.

SoHo Artwalk :

Postponed until further notice (originally scheduled for October 1)

Luke Bryan at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre:

Cancelled. No rescheduled date has been announced.

  • Tampa Bay Area Schools STORM UPDATES: What parents need to know.

Comments / 1

