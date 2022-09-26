Read full article on original website
Florida pets rescued in wake of Hurricane Ian
This collection of photos shows many pets and their owners rescued from the effects of Hurricane Ian in Orange County, Florida, on Sept. 29.
'Where do you start?' Survivors of Hurricane Ian reflect on days of devastation
Hurricane Ian made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week.
Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph). That's according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm trudged on a track to make landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area, which forecasters said could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters). "This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning, stressing that people in Ian's path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.
Watch Now: Central Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, and more of today's top videos
Florida residents are stocking their pantries and filling sandbags to get ready for Hurricane Ian, police dashcam in Michigan captured a deer vaulting over a car, and more of today's top video.
Watch now: Chilly start, but a warming trend begins today in southeast Nebraska
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out in our updated forecast video. Ian has weakened to a tropical storm, but major impacts continue. Here's the latest:. Chief Meteorologist.
