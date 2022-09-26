ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Nick Mayfield with Longview Main Street and Christina Cavazos with Arts!Longview about the Texas Downtown Association nomination of Longview for their annual President’s Award. Longview is in the top three Texas cities in the running for the award, which can result in grants and funding for future downtown projects.
KLTV

WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A City of Kilgore lift on a trailer turned over in a busy intersection blocking traffic for over two hours. It happened at the corner of Kilgore Street and 259 in Kilgore. According to Kilgore Fire Marshal Ryan Riley, when the driver of the truck made...
KLTV

Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
KETK / FOX51 News

130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs. The company says it mainly […]
KLTV

Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Firefighters were called to a tire fire in the 2200 block of FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. And the tires were still smoldering today. Nearby residents say they could see flames shooting above the trees. Lorraine and Robert Pedretti live...
KLTV

East Texas Oil Museum offers glimpse of oilfields in the ‘30s

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with East Texas Oil Museum Director Olivia Moore about their Jack Nolan Postcard Exhibit. Nolan took hundreds of high resolution pictures of the East Texas oilfields in the thirties giving the world the first glimpses into the East Texas oilfields.
KLTV

Longview Arboretum prepares for last concert of the season

Proceeds from the Lane's Chapel UMC goes toward helping out the Tyler community, including giving away thousands in scholarships. Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of...
KLTV

Out-of-control burn in Rusk County destroys property

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a fire caused by the burning of brush led to several structures being destroyed Thursday. They said around 2:37 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and the New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire threatening other property on CR 417D, off Loop 571.
KLTV

Wood County Massive Tire Fire

The Diboll Police Department has received its first K9 in over 20 years. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with World of Khaos Haunted House owner Charles Cox. Cox talks about how the current economic climate has affected his entertainment business this Halloween season.
KTRE

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
KLTV

Accused Smith County constable wants suspension lifted

A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on a mission to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital in a very unique way. Red Zone Forecast: Expect clear skies, calm winds for tonight’s game. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Clear skies and calm winds...
KSLA

Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall

The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
CBS19

City of Hallsville issues partial boil water notice

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The city of Hallsville issued a partial boil water notice on Thursday due to repairs in the water system's main line. This only applies to customers on Timber Ridge Lane, Trailridge Circle and the east side of Sherwood Oaks Drive. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
KLTV

Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning tires created a large plume of smoke near Tyler Wednesday. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of tires. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said no structures or property were damaged in the...
CBS19

East Texans feeling the effect of Hurricane Ian miles away

TEXAS, USA — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving up to the East coast, firefighters are feeling the effects right here in East Texas. Just yesterday alone, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires across the state. Today there was a grass fire in Smith County near County Road 1145. Officials say the cause is still unknown, but it did burn half an acre.
KLTV

‘Hands On a Hard Body’ musical comes to East Texas for first time

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hands on a Hardbody began as a contest in Longview at a Nissan car dealership, and it attracted national attention. Contestants were willing to go days without sleep for the chance to win a free truck, by keeping their hands on the vehicle for as long as they can, until there was only one person left with their hands on the vehicle.
