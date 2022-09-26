Read full article on original website
Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Nick Mayfield with Longview Main Street and Christina Cavazos with Arts!Longview about the Texas Downtown Association nomination of Longview for their annual President’s Award. Longview is in the top three Texas cities in the running for the award, which can result in grants and funding for future downtown projects.
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A City of Kilgore lift on a trailer turned over in a busy intersection blocking traffic for over two hours. It happened at the corner of Kilgore Street and 259 in Kilgore. According to Kilgore Fire Marshal Ryan Riley, when the driver of the truck made...
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs. The company says it mainly […]
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Firefighters were called to a tire fire in the 2200 block of FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. And the tires were still smoldering today. Nearby residents say they could see flames shooting above the trees. Lorraine and Robert Pedretti live...
East Texas Oil Museum offers glimpse of oilfields in the ‘30s
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with East Texas Oil Museum Director Olivia Moore about their Jack Nolan Postcard Exhibit. Nolan took hundreds of high resolution pictures of the East Texas oilfields in the thirties giving the world the first glimpses into the East Texas oilfields.
Longview Arboretum prepares for last concert of the season
Out-of-control burn in Rusk County destroys property
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a fire caused by the burning of brush led to several structures being destroyed Thursday. They said around 2:37 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and the New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire threatening other property on CR 417D, off Loop 571.
Wood County Massive Tire Fire
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Accused Smith County constable wants suspension lifted
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler collision at WNW Loop 323 at Gentry in Tyler blocking traffic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A major wreck has occurred in front of the Rose City Inn on the north loop in Tyler Wednesday night. This is at the intersection of the north loop and Gentry Parkway (Hwy 69). Tyler police officers and Tyler firefighters are at the scene, as well...
Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall
Bubba’s 33 in Longview to donate all profits from Sept. 29 to family of beloved employee killed in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — The loss of anyone hard for those who loved them. Bubba's 33 in Longview is mourning the loss of one of their own, 19-year-old Jordyn Hampton. Hampton was on her way to work, driving from Kilgore traveling northbound on FM 2087, when crashed her vehicle. She died at the scene.
City of Hallsville issues partial boil water notice
HALLSVILLE, Texas — The city of Hallsville issued a partial boil water notice on Thursday due to repairs in the water system's main line. This only applies to customers on Timber Ridge Lane, Trailridge Circle and the east side of Sherwood Oaks Drive. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning tires created a large plume of smoke near Tyler Wednesday. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of tires. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said no structures or property were damaged in the...
Lone Star woman’s house floods with city sewage for 7th time
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is desperately seeking help to clean up and restore her home, after it’s been flooded with raw sewage, she says for the seventh time. Since May the Lone Star area homeowner has had to deal with the foul smelling problem, saying...
East Texans feeling the effect of Hurricane Ian miles away
TEXAS, USA — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving up to the East coast, firefighters are feeling the effects right here in East Texas. Just yesterday alone, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires across the state. Today there was a grass fire in Smith County near County Road 1145. Officials say the cause is still unknown, but it did burn half an acre.
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County
‘Hands On a Hard Body’ musical comes to East Texas for first time
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hands on a Hardbody began as a contest in Longview at a Nissan car dealership, and it attracted national attention. Contestants were willing to go days without sleep for the chance to win a free truck, by keeping their hands on the vehicle for as long as they can, until there was only one person left with their hands on the vehicle.
