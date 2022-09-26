ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 4

By Robert Bondy
 4 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.

As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 12 Big Ten teams listed — including Michigan State.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:

Gasparilla Bowl

Matchup: Indiana vs. Miami (FL)

Date: Dec. 23, 2022

Location: Tampa, Florida

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Rutgers vs. Central Michigan

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Birmingham Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Louisville

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Kansas State

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Syracuse

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Pitt

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. LSU

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Texas A&M

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Ole Miss

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. USC

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Alabama

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Michigan vs. Georgia

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

